Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s victory over Notre Dame on Saturday shook the makeup of The Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Herd remains on the outside looking in.

Following a 26-21 win over the Fighting Irish, ranked eighth in the nation at the time, Marshall received 85 votes from media members across the country, just short of the number needed to crack the Top 25 after a 2-0 start to the season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you