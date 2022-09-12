HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s victory over Notre Dame on Saturday shook the makeup of The Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Herd remains on the outside looking in.
Following a 26-21 win over the Fighting Irish, ranked eighth in the nation at the time, Marshall received 85 votes from media members across the country, just short of the number needed to crack the Top 25 after a 2-0 start to the season.
Marshall’s 85 votes were the highest among teams not to be ranked, followed by 80 votes each for Cincinnati and Appalachian State. Oregon, ranked No. 25, received just four more votes (89) than the Herd.
Notre Dame (0-2) dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2017 following the team’s worst start to a season since 2011 with losses to No. 3 Ohio State and (RV) Marshall.
Marshall was last ranked in Week 8 of the 2020 season when they climbed as high as No. 15 before a loss to Rice knocked them out of it. The Herd returns to the field on Saturday to face Bowling Green State on the road.
