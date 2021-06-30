MAN — Austin Ball has transferred to the Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia.
Ball, a would-be rising senior basketball player at Man High School, made the announcement late on Thursday night on his Twitter page.
He has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2023, making him a junior again for the upcoming 2021-22 season with the prep school.
“First and foremost, I would love to thank God for this opportunity to better myself as a basketball player,” Ball said in a statement. “I would also like to thank Man High School and the best fans in the state, thank you for all the memories we shared along the way. I love you guys and thanks for all of your support along the way. I’d like to thank Coach Blevins, Coach Hoosier, and Coach Lusk for pushing me every day and my awesome teammates, who are my family and my brothers for life. Winning a state championship for my hometown will be something I told closely for the rest of my life. Lastly, with all of this being said I will be reclassifying to the Class of 2023 and attending the Miller School of Albemarle. I would like to thank Coach Meriweather and the rest of the Miller staff for this great opportunity. I’m ready to begin this journey!!”
Just a day before on Wednesday, Ball had announced his offer from Marshall University.
“Blessed to receive a D1 offer from @HerdMBB and Coach D’Antoni,” Ball said in a Tweet.
Then on Saturday, Ball announced he had received an offer from West Virginia.
“Blessed to receive a D1 offer from @WVUhoops and coach Huggins!” Ball said in his Tweet.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 center, also received Division I offers recently from a pair of other Division I schools in Radford and Stetson. He made an unofficial visit to Radford as well in recent days.
Ball had previously garnered Division I offers from Fairfield and Drexel.
Ball averaged 19.5 points a game this past season and led Man (16-2) to the Class A state championship in May, the first ever state crown in hoops for the Hillbillies.
At season’s end, Ball was voted captain of the Class A All-State Team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Ball led Man to a historic Class A state championship on May 8 as the Hillbillies defeated Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state finals at the Charleston Coliseum.
Ball was named to the All-Tournament team as he averaged 24 points per game. He scored the most points (72) of any player in the Class A state tourney field.
Ball finished off Man’s state championship win with an exclamation point slam dunk with 11 seconds left as the Billies closed out on an 11-0 run. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the state title game.
Ball also led Man to wins over Webster County (81-54) and Tucker County (74-34) in the state tourney as the Billies finished with a 16-2 record this season. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Tucker and 25 points vs. Webster.
