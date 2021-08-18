It took a little bit longer than had hoped, but Man High School’s Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart will both be playing collegiate basketball.
Adams has signed on with the University of Rio Grande basketball squad, while Cozart has inked with the Alice Lloyd College baseball team.
Both helped lead Man (16-2) to the 2021 Class A state championship back in May. It was the first ever state title for the Hillbillies in basketball.
“I want to congratulate Ryan Cozart on signing with Alice Lloyd College to further his career in baseball,” Man basketball coach TJ Blevins said. “It’s been a pleasure coaching you the last four years in basketball. This college is getting a good one. Thanks for all the memories bud.”
Blevins also congratulated Adams.
“Just want to congratulate P on his decision to go to Rio Grande,” he said. “Proves that with hard work and dedication and constantly working on your game pays off. Proud to have had you the last two years. First one down.”
Adams was Man’s starting point guard this past season and was key to the Billies in their 43-36 win over Pendleton County in the Class A state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
Adams made five straight free throws in the state finals during the game’s final minute and a half. It would prove to be the difference. He averaged 11.7 points per game in the state tourney and 10.7 points a game during the season and was voted Class A All-State Honorable Mention by the media at season’s end.
Adams will team with former Chapmanville Regional High School standout guard Andrew Shull at Rio Grande, an NAIA school located in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Shull, a 6-foot guard, was named to the All-River States Conference Second-Team this past season. He was the
Shull averaged 15.1 points per game for the Red Storm, sinking 136 of 330 shots from the floor for 41.2 percent and has making 53 of 157 shots from 3-point territory for 33.8 percent. Shull was 38 of 49 from the foul line for 77.6 percent.
Cozart stared for both the Man basketball team and Coach Mike Crosby’s Man baseball team, helping lead the Hillbillies to the Class A state championship game in June.
Cozart, an infielder and pitcher, had a .357 batting average this season with 17 RBIs and two doubles. He was 7-2 on the mound this season and worked a team-high 49 1/3 innings.
Man closed out the season with a 22-10 overall, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on June 26 at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
Alice Lloyd is an NAIA school located in Pippa Passes, Ky. Several Logan County and southern West Virginia baseball players have dotted the Eagles’ roster in recent years.