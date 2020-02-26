MAN —Man High School baseball’s Dylan McCormick recently signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate baseball at Alice Lloyd College. Alice Lloyd, located at Pippa Passes, Kentucky, had just recently signed Logan’s Conner McGrew. The Eagles’ current roster features Noah Dingess of Chapmanville and Logan’s Tjay Mullins and Peyton Branham. McCormick previous played for Ambassador Christian Academy in Williamson prior to its closure in 2018.
