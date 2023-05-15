MAN — Tug Valley and Man met up on Monday at William "Tootie" Carter Field to finish up the Class A Region IV Section I semifinal game which went into a rain delay on Friday with the Panthers ahead 7-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Hillbillies came out and secured their spot in the sectional final against Buffalo as they outscored Tug Valley 6-0 over the final two innings and surged ahead to an 11-7 victory to end the Panthers season.
"I wasn't sure how today was going to go, both teams were pitched out for the most part," Man coach Mike Crosby said. "All year long I can't get a read on my team before the game, so I didn't know what I was going to get. But we started off pretty good, they had difficulty throwing strikes, and then when they did throw strikes everything just kept kind of rolling for us and we ended up putting six runs on the board and the momentum shifted to us."
Tug Valley had all the momentum on Friday night as they had trailed Man 5-1 but scored six unanswered runs to pull ahead to a 7-5 lead before the umpires had to call the game due to rain.
Man came out on Monday and immediately took control as they plated five runs in the home half of the fifth inning to swing the momentum fully in their favor.
"It's really sad because when we played Friday night Tug Valley was the ones showing all the heart and all the hustle, and my boys were dead," coach Crosby said. "If the rain would have held off just a while longer, they would have beaten us. But our boys got a second chance and they came out tonight and pulled it off. But I tip my hat to Tug Valley, nobody expected that program to be where it's at at this point. Coach Teddy Hall has done a phenomenal job and is a phenomenal person."
Coach Hall echoed those sentiments as he said he felt his team had Man right where they wanted them on Friday before Mother Nature had her impact on the game.
"It was truly a tale of two halves if you will," coach Teddy Hall. "We were dealt a tough hand. We had them on the ropes. I truly believe if we get to finish the game on Friday, I really thought we had the game in hand. After a couple off days, we had to change pitchers. But that's no excuse. We still had a chance to score some runs. I never want to make excuses. I just feel like we won the battle, but they won the war."
Man had 11 hits as a team as Bo Thomspon and Jace Adkins each led the way going 3-5 at the plate. Adkins doubled twice and scored three runs while Thompson also laced a double and scored.
Cameron Gerace had a pair of hits and an RBI while Colton Miller had a big two-run single to get the rally started for Man on Monday and tie the game up at seven.
Kaden Dickerson also had an RBI single for Man while Brayden Compton singled and scored two runs.
Conner Lackey led Tug Valley at the dish as he went 2-3 with an RBI while Elijah Fluty and Zack Hall each added RBI singles.
Julian Vance, Brayden Dotson, Chandler Copley, and Dakota Ooten all had singles while Gage Whitt chipped in an RBI. Ooten also walked twice and scored two runs.
"A lot of people think that basketball is the only game with momentum, but baseball is a lot about momentum. Probably more than people realize, " coach Hall said. "We did have the momentum Friday. Again, I thought we had them on the ropes. But nobody really knows, they could have scored five on us on Friday too. We just couldn't come out and deliver that knockout punch today."
John McCoy came in to finish the game on Monday night and was credited with the win for Man as he went 1.2 scoreless innings allowing no hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Gerace started and went 3.2 innings allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with a K. Compton also pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits with two walks.
Julian Vance was tagged with the loss for Tug as he began the game on the mound when it restarted on Monday and gave up five runs, three earned, on three hits with no Ks and three walks in 0.2 innings pitched.
Gage Whitt pitched 3.1 strong innings for the Panthers on Friday as he only allowed three unearned runs on five hits with two Ks and a walk. He wasn't allowed to pitch when the game restarted on Monday due to pitching 59 pitches on Friday.
Elijah Fluty and Ashton Smith also saw time on the mound for Tug.
The Panthers closed out the season with a 10-18 record against a tough schedule and were playing their best baseball as the season came to a close as they ended one game from playing for a sectional championship.
Tug Valley loses only one senior to graduation in Brayden Dotson, which has coach Hall excited about what they can accomplish if they take this momentum into next season.
"As a traditional basketball school, we are trying to build the baseball program up," coach Hall said. "I think that a lot of people are looking at Tug Valley differently in the baseball world now. I think we are starting to get a lot of confidence as a team and that we are starting to gain a lot of respect. But as a program we still need to take that next step. Beating a team like Man obviously would have been tremendous in that process."
The 'Billies keep their season alive and will now play at top-seed Buffalo in the championship on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
"The fact that I'm going to have Bo (Thompson) on the mound gets me excited," Crosby said. "With Bo the guys know what they are going to get. Even if he's a little shaky at first he's going to find it and pitch through it, and that keeps all the guys up and engaged."
Man would have to beat the Bison twice to claim the sectional title. The if-necessary second game is currently set for Wednesday if Man can get the win on Tuesday.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 1 2 1 3 0 0 - 7 8 5
MHS: 2 3 0 0 5 1 x - 11 11 3