MAN — Tug Valley and Man met up on Monday at William "Tootie" Carter Field to finish up the Class A Region IV Section I semifinal game which went into a rain delay on Friday with the Panthers ahead 7-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. 

The Hillbillies came out and secured their spot in the sectional final against Buffalo as they outscored Tug Valley 6-0 over the final two innings and surged ahead to an 11-7 victory to end the Panthers season. 

