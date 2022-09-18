NEWTOWN — The Man Hillbillies overcame three turnovers top top Class AA Mingo Central on Friday night as the Hillbillies defeated the Miners 28-14 in a game at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Man junior quarterback Jayden Brumfield ran for three touchdowns and three for another score to lead the 'Billies to the win, as they improved to 3-1 on the season and 4-1 all-time against Mingo Central.
Brumfield got the scoring started in the first quarter for Man as he capped off a drive with a QB sneak into the end zone from two yards out. Jaxon Tipton's PAT was money and Man jumped ahead 7-0.
A big pass play from Brumfield to receiver Jacob Walls set up the 'Billies with the scoring opportunity deep in Miner territory.
Second year head coach Chase Moore's Mingo Central squad finally got their offense rolling on the next possession as they moved the ball into Man territory.
The Miners got on the board when sophomore running back Dylan Vance took a hand off and broke through a couple of tackles for a 21 yard score. Kendan Trent's PAT split the uprights and the game was knotted up at seven with 11:50 left in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff Brumfield was back deep for Man and he fielded the kick in stride and produced a big return down the 'Billie sideline to set Man up deep in Mingo territory.
Just a few plays later Brumfield hit pay dirt once again as he scrambled his way into the end zone from 20 yards out. Tipton's PAT was good and Man went ahead 14-7.
On the next Mingo possession the Miner drive stalled in Man territory as the visitors took back possession of the ball. The Mingo defense stepped up to make a play and give the ball back to their offense however as DE Alex Muncy stripped a 'Billie ball carrier and then Malaki Sheppard jumped on the ball to give Mingo possession at the Man 34 with 3:20 left in the half.
Mingo made them pay for the mistake as Vance scored his second touchdown of the night a few plays later, this time a dive from 1 yard out. as Mingo knotted the game up at 14 with 2:24 left in the first half.
The Mingo Central defense made another big play on the ensuing Man possession as J.R. Perry intercepted a Brumfield pass and returned it to the Hillbillie 49 yard line to give Mingo a chance to take their first lead going into the half.
Mingo could not make them pay this time around however as their moved the ball near the Man 20 yard line but the drive stalled due to a couple of penalties.
The Miners got the ball first to start the second half and made a miscue on the first play from scrimmage as Ross had the snap go through his hands and had to fall on it at his own 5 yard line.
The mistake forced Mingo to punt from deep in their own end zone but the 'Billies gave the Miners another gift as they muffed the punt and Vance jumped on the ball to give the hosts the ball back at the 30 yard line.
The Man defense bowed their backs and made a huge stand however as they forced Mingo Central to turn the ball over on downs after just four plays and took the ball back over.
Coach Harvey Arms club moved the ball past midfield using their ground attack and then the longtime head coach went to the air as Brumfield found Walls for the 37 yard touchdown pass. Tipton's PAT was once again good and Man went ahead 21-14 with 11:15 left.
The Miners looked to mount a drive to tie the game and were moving the ball into Man territory before the drive came to a halt as Man stopped the Miners on downs for the second straight time and took over at their own 31 yard line with 8:00 left in the game.
Coach Arms went back to his ground attack as the 'Billies looked to put together a game clinching drive. Man did just that as Brumfield capped off the drive with a QB sneak from one yard out to give Man the 28-14 lead with 2:00 left and put the game on ice.
Brumfield had a key 3rd down conversion on the drive as Man was facing 3rd and 7 from the Mingo 29 and he made something out of nothing as he scrambled down to the seven yard line to set up the final score.
Man's Devon Sanders got a big sack on Ross on the final Mingo Central possession to put the cherry on top for the 'Billies.
Man improved to 3-1 on the season with the win and is expected to be sitting at No. 11 when the WVSSAC Playoff Ratings come out on Tuesday. They are back in action this Friday night at Wyoming East.
Mingo Central fell to 1-2 with the defeat and will look to right the ship this week as they travel to play former Cardinal Conference foe Poca.
Score by Quarters
MHS (3-1): 7 7 0 14 - 28
MCHS (1-2): 0 14 0 0 - 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: 2 yard run Jayden Brumfield (Jaxon Tipton PAT Good) 3:40
Second Quarter
MC: 21 yard run Dylan Vance (Kendan Trent PAT Good) 11:50
M: 20 yard run Brumfield (Tipton PAT Good) 9:15
MC: 1 yard run Vance (Trent PAT Good) 2:24
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
M: Brumfield 37 yard pass to Jacob Walls (Tipton PAT Good) 8:00
M: 1 yard run Brumfield (Tipton PAT Good) 2:00