The Logan and Man high school boys' basketball teams are hoping to bring back state championships this week.
Man (22-2), the defending Class A state champions and the No. 2 seed, are set to open state tournament play on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum against No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian (5-20).
The Crusaders, forced to forfeit 12 games this season, have a 17-8 on-court record.
Logan (22-2), also the No. 2 seed, takes on Cardinal Conference rival and No. 7 seed Scott on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Class AAA state tourney opener.
Both teams are confident heading into the state tournament.
“I'd say for us the ceiling is the limit. If we play how we are capable we can beat any team,” Logan 5-foot-11 guard Scotty Browning said.
Logan has already played Scott three times this season, going 3-0, including a win over the Skyhawks in the sectional title game. The Wildcats are looking for their first state title since 2010 under former coach Mark Hatcher.
“It's great and great for the community,” Logan 6-2 junior Aiden Slack said. “This team has worked so hard this year. All in all, it's great to go back to the state tournament. We were very fortunate. We made some mistakes but we fought it out to win in the end.”
Jaxon Cogar, a 6-4 junior forward and transfer from Westside, is making his first trip to the state tourney.
“It feels great and to go to the state tournament is a feeling that you can't explain,” Cogar said. “It's the best feeling. It was very scary tonight, my heart dropped for a few seconds. We just have to go to state, play our game and do what we've been doing. We have a good streak and we want to keep it going.”
Jackson Tackett, a 6-3 junior and first-year Wildcat, is making his first trip to the state tourney as a member of the Logan team. He played on Man High School's Class A state championship squad a year ago.
“It's a different environment but it don't get much better than going to the state tournament,” Tackett said. “We've had some bumps in the roads and some people tell us we can't do it but if you put your mind to it you can do anything. We have to go down there and play our game, play good defense and run our offense. If we can do that, we'll be just fine.”
Garrett Williamson, a 6-3 junior and starter, said it was good for Logan to get over the hump.
It's been 10 years since the Wildcats made it to state. Logan had to survive a 58-56 double overtime win over Nitro in the regionals to advance.
It's also the first trip to state for Logan's sixth-year coach Zach Green. He played on Logan's 2004 team which made it to state.
“It was an emotional game and some of the breaks went our way,” Williamson said. “It's been a mark on the program over the last 10 years that we can't get over the hump and win the big games. We won a big one tonight and tonight we proved them wrong. I'm glad that it was our group that did it. We know that Scott and Reese (Carden) are really good. They know us and we know them. We just have to go out and execute.”
Man is looking for its second straight state title.
Trey Brown, a senior guard and Logan transfer, is playing in the state tourney for the first time.
“I'm really overwhelmed right now,” said Brown after last week's 88-66 win over Gilmer County in the regional title game. “This is the first time for me, so I'm really happy and excited. We've got a great team and I think that we can go and do what we want to accomplish. We had to build the chemistry of this team but now we're like a family. We need to go and play our game.”
Jeremiah Harless, a 6-5 senior, was a sixth man on last year's stacked squad. He stepped into a starting role this year.
“There's no better feeling and we love to go up there and represent the Town of Man,” Harless said. “We have to overcome the adversity and come out on top. We have to play our game and not let the other teams control us. We have to run-and-gun and make some shots.”
Aden Martin, a senior forward, transferred to Man from Logan, just as Brown did. Both played well for the Hillbillies.
“This feels really good to me because it's my first time,” Martin said. “We're going to go up there and try to make it two in a row for Man High School. We've had a great season and they've welcomed me. It's been like family. It's going to be tough in the state tournament. There's a lot of good teams in Single-A this year.”
Caleb Blevins, a 6-4 senior and Coach TJ Blevins' son, is the only returning starter back from last year's team. He averaged 15.1 points per game this season.
“I really feel like we've done a whole lot better this year than last year,” Caleb Blevins said. “We finished strong this year and I think that we've got a really good shot. As long as we can keep up the intensity on defense we'll be OK. It starts with that. This year has been different. We have to work for this. Last year, we were stacked for a Single-A team and with our heighth. It was tough for teams to match up with us. This year, we don't have the height that we had last year.”
Jordan Adams, a 6-0 junior, stepped into the starting point guard spot this season.
“It feels really good. This was the first time ever a regional game had been played at Man,” Adams said. “For us to win it, it was a big accomplishment and for us to go back to the state tourney again.”
Adams said the Billies have all the tools to repeat.
“We have Jeremiah underneath and he's a big body, big rebounder and big scorer,” he said. “Caleb, Trey and Aden can shoot the lights out. I'm just here to get them the ball and get them some open looks and let them do their thing. It's been a good year. We've done pretty well. We just have to run our offense, stay cool and listen to our coaches. Coach Blevins is the reason why we are here and the reason why we won last year. We just have to play like we can play and if we do that we'll be fine.”
If Man tops GBC, the Billies would move into the semifinal round on Thursday at 11:15 am against either No. 3 Tucker County (23-2) or No. 6 Pendleton County (19-3).
The Class A state finals are set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
A Logan win over Scott would place the Wildcats into the Class AAA semifinals on Friday at 11:15 am where Logan would face either No. 3 Fairmont Senior (21-3) or No. 6 Herbert Hoover (19-6).
The 3A state finals are set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.