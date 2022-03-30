Man High School senior quarterback Israel Canterbury signed a national letter of intent on Friday to play collegiate football at Waynesburg University, a Division III school in Waynesburg, Pa. Canterbury was 83 of 160 passing during the 2021 season for 1,264 yards with 13 touchdowns. In his injury-shortened 2020 season, he was 17 of 30 passing for 243 yards and two scores. For his Man career, he completed 100 of 190 passes for 1,507 yards with 15 touchdowns. He played his middle school ball in Mingo County at Lenore and his first two years of high school at Belfry High School in Kentucky where he was a part of the Class 3A State Championship team in 2019. Canterbury is flanked by his parents Christy and Tom Canterbury.
Man football's Canterbury signs with Waynesburg University
