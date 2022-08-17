MAN — The newest class of the Man High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced as seven Hillbilly graduates have been added to the group.
The newest additions to the Hall of Fame were announced by the Man Quarterback Club, which serves as the booster organization for the Man Hillbillies football team.
The newest class of inductees will be recognized and inducted on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2. On Friday night, the ‘Billies will host Mt. View in the first home game of the 2022 season.
The seven new inductees are Andy Combs (class of 1941), Tyrone Caldwell (1985), Mark Brumfield (1990), James Short (for service to the school, 1993), TJ Blevins (1994), Tabitha Johnston-Spence (2010) and Jordan Simpson (2012).
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.