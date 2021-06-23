Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central senior Mallory Roberts was named Miss South during the North/South Football Classic on Saturday in South Charleston, W.Va.

 Submitted photo

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Mingo Central senior Mallory Roberts was named Miss South during the North/South Football Classic on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in South Charleston, W.Va. Roberts is committed to continue her athletics and academic career at Fairmont State’s Acrobatics and Tumbling Team in the fall. She was also a member of the Legacy Elite All-Star and Tumbling center. Also representing Mingo Central on the South squad was Mikayla Mounts and Taylor Slater.

