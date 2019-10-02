Lynn Fields.JPG

Lynn Fields poses with one of his winning fish after claiming the top spot in the TVBA Cave Run Lake Tournament held on Sept. 15 just outside of Morehead, Ky.

 Submitted photo

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Tug Valley Bass Anglers recently held their seventh tournament of the 2019 season at Cave Run Lake as Lynn Fields claimed the top spot.

With beautiful weather, a cool morning, 80-degree water temperatures, low humidity and slight breezes the fishing was expected to be great, but the fish didn’t seem to want to cooperate.

Other than the lone 4-pounder weighed in, the majority of caught fish were in deeper water on slow-moving baits. Still, the club weighed in nearly 40 pounds of slot fish.

The TVBA would like to thank their sponsors the Elliott Companies, HUTCH Chevrolet, Kermit Western Auto, VIP Fuels LLC, Tim Short Auto Group Hazard, Muncie’s Auto Recycling & Auto Sales, City Insurance, Sudden Link, Howell’s Heating and Cooling, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Perry Distributors, Don’s Street Machine, Extreme Sounds, and I Design Graphix.

The top finishers are as follows:

First: Lynn Fields — 5.22 pounds

Second: Brandon Staten — 3.79 pounds

Third: James Marcum — 3.55 pounds

Fourth: Don Taylor — 3.46 pounds

Fifth: Gary Varney — 3.33 pounds

Sixth: Kevin Marcum — 3.28 pounds

Seventh: Keith Pacific — 3.23 pounds

Eighth: Kevin Caudill — 2.77 pounds

Ninth: Greg Maynard — 2.76 pounds

10th: Steve Cullop — 2.41 pounds

For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers, check out their website at www.tugvalleybassanglers.com and join them on Facebook.