MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Tug Valley Bass Anglers recently held their seventh tournament of the 2019 season at Cave Run Lake as Lynn Fields claimed the top spot.
With beautiful weather, a cool morning, 80-degree water temperatures, low humidity and slight breezes the fishing was expected to be great, but the fish didn’t seem to want to cooperate.
Other than the lone 4-pounder weighed in, the majority of caught fish were in deeper water on slow-moving baits. Still, the club weighed in nearly 40 pounds of slot fish.
The TVBA would like to thank their sponsors the Elliott Companies, HUTCH Chevrolet, Kermit Western Auto, VIP Fuels LLC, Tim Short Auto Group Hazard, Muncie’s Auto Recycling & Auto Sales, City Insurance, Sudden Link, Howell’s Heating and Cooling, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Perry Distributors, Don’s Street Machine, Extreme Sounds, and I Design Graphix.
The top finishers are as follows:
First: Lynn Fields — 5.22 pounds
Second: Brandon Staten — 3.79 pounds
Third: James Marcum — 3.55 pounds
Fourth: Don Taylor — 3.46 pounds
Fifth: Gary Varney — 3.33 pounds
Sixth: Kevin Marcum — 3.28 pounds
Seventh: Keith Pacific — 3.23 pounds
Eighth: Kevin Caudill — 2.77 pounds
Ninth: Greg Maynard — 2.76 pounds
10th: Steve Cullop — 2.41 pounds
For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers, check out their website at www.tugvalleybassanglers.com and join them on Facebook.