MADISON — West Virginia University hurler Carter Lyles believes that his success in academics and on the baseball diamond hinges on his ability to make adjustments.
“You’ve got to be willing to make adjustments,” he said. “Whether that lies in your study habits or on the field, you have to do that. The more willing you are to be open and learn from others, the better off you’ll be.”
Majoring in exercise physiology, Lyles is carrying a 3.0 GPA.
“It has been challenging,” he said. “Any spare time that I have, my nose is in the books. It is a science-based STEM major and that is what attracted me to it.”
Lyles would look to medical school once he finishes undergraduate studies, providing that his baseball journey ends after college.
“Of course, playing baseball beyond college would be OK with me,” he added with a laugh. “Seriously though, baseball as a career is my No. 1 goal.”
Lyles said that in his first few weeks of classes in his first semester, he knew that he was going to have to focus.
“It will smack you in the face with a dose of reality really fast,” he said. “You adjust and you get on with your work.”
Lyles left Scott High School as one of the most decorated players in the school’s baseball history who helped lead the Skyhawks to a West Virginia State Baseball Tournament berth in 2019.
Lyles saw action early in the baseball season this spring before Big 12 Conference athletics were suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
On Feb. 18, he gave up 3 runs in less than an inning of work versus Canisius in a 15-8 WVU win.
“It wasn’t the start I was looking for,” he said. “Mentally, I had to bring it back in and focus on the next time I could get back onto the field and prove myself.”
In a loss to Coastal Carolina, Lyles surrendered a pair of runs in less than an inning of work but was making progress. He found his mojo in a win over William & Mary when he struck out the side in an inning of work.
“It felt good to find myself out there and it gave me a great deal of confidence moving forward,” he said. “I talked to our coach and we made some adjustments that really worked for me and I came out and made my pitches. I realized that I simply needed to attack the strike zone.”
Lyles said he has added a few miles per hour of velocity to his fastball. According to the hurler, he was topping out at 88-89 as a senior at Scott, but today is touching 92-93. He credits the added heat to a dedicated “long toss” routine, concentrated weight lifting and the natural maturation of his body as a young adult.
“It really is a combination of all of those things,” he said. “But, the biggest adjustment for me from high school to college isn’t physical. It is the mental aspect. When I walk out on the field I tell myself that I am the best out there. I listen to my coaches and what they are telling me and I soak it all up and do my very best to apply it. I’m in a great baseball program and I know that I can trust them and that their advice is best for me.”
Lyles has all but abandoned the curve ball he used throughout his prep career in favor of a slider/cutter that he has begun to feel comfortable with.
“It has a really sharp late break to it and I’m really having fun learning what I can do with it and how I can apply it to my game,” he said.
Lyles discovered early on in Division 1 college baseball that it is harder to throw heat past hitters the way he did on the Class AA diamond for Scott.
“I remember in the fall we were doing live at-bats and I threw one about 92 (mph) in on a guy and he put it 427 feet into the seats,” he said. “These guys can take 97 up and in. It was an eye opener.”
Lyles said that his coaches have made minor adjustments to his delivery and tweaked his mechanics to better utilize his powerful core, hips and legs.
“When I’m in the stretch now, my body is more closed up where I can use more of my hips and gives me more balance and action from my arm,” he said.
Lyles excelled at the plate in high school and he wasn’t sure if he’d have the opportunity to play a dual role as a hitter from first or third base. He said that early on he learned that he was going to be developed as a pitcher only.
“I came in last summer and I was hitting a little and they communicated that they wanted me to develop on the mound and I am fine with that,” he said. “I want to be the best pitcher that I can be.”
Lyles added that upperclassmen have been a wealth of knowledge for him and he picks the brains of juniors and seniors often.
“Absolutely, I love that about these guys,” he said. “They have been there for me and I look up to those guys. Kevin Brophy and Braden Zarbnisky are two guys I admired before I came into the program and they’ve been great to me.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound hurler will report to Winchester, Virginia, on May 24 for summer baseball, providing that the season isn’t canceled with the nation’s current Coronavirus precautions.
“I’m focusing on nutrition and explosive training,” he said. “Thankfully we get another year of eligibility through this so I want to make the most of that and all of the opportunities that I have. I’ll consider next year a restart for me. Just learn from this season and grow in my next one.”
Lyles has been able to reconnect with former teammates as he has spent some downtime in the Danville/Madison area.
“It has been great to talk to all of those guys,” he said. “We’ve all been so busy that it is hard to stay in touch but you just pick up where we left off. They’re doing well and I like hearing about their experiences. That makes me happy.”