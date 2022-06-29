NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will be searching for a new volleyball coach after head coach Amanda Lovern resigned from the position earlier this month.
Lovern had been the head coach at Miner Mountain since she was hired in the spring of 2019 and has turned the program around during her tenure.
”It was a really hard decision to make. I am in the process of continuing my education and do not have the time I used to have. It was a wonderful three years at Mingo Central,” Lovern said. “The administration and community were great. The players were phenomenal, the success of the program is purely because of the determination and work of them. I have never been more proud of a group of kids. When I took the program over, they only had four wins the previous year. We began working and building making Mingo Central volleyball respected and competitive.”
After the four-win season for the Lady Miners Lovern guided them to 18 wins during her first year in 2019.
MCHS then went 5-2 in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, which Lovern has said she believes would have been the year they competed for a sectional championship.
Mingo Central then went 15-14-1 and fell in the sectional semifinals during the 2021 season. Lovern finished her tenure at Mingo with an overall coaching record of 38-36-1.
Lovern came to Mingo Central after spending 2017 and 2018 as head coach of the volleyball program at Williamson K-8. She was a graduate of Belfry High School in 2006, where she played both volleyball and softball for the Lady Pirates.
Following her playing career, Lovern was the assistant softball coach at Belfry in the 2008 and 2009 seasons and the assistant volleyball coach from 2012 to 2015.
She has also volunteered to coach in numerous youth leagues, starting as early as 2007 after she graduated from high school.