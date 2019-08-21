RED JACKET - The cafeteria at Mingo Central High School was clad in green and yellow on Saturday, Aug. 10, as a celebration was held to honor and recognize the career of former Matewan girls' basketball coach Gaynell Varney.
More than 100 people, including several of Varney's former players and students, turned out for the celebration of the longtime Mingo County mentor.
"This was such a wonderful, wonderful experience for me," Varney said. "I just couldn't believe how many showed up to support me. I love all of those girls. They are the true legacy of Matewan High School girls basketball. Without them and their dedication none of what we accomplished would have ever been possible."
Gaynell Varney graduated from Matewan's Magnolia High School in 1963 and then went on to Marshall University where she would graduate in 1967. After graduation, Varney would stay at Marshall and work as an instructor in the P.E. Department from 1968-1970. In 1969 and 1970 she was also a softball coach for the Lady Herd and sponsored the cheerleading squad.
From 1970-1972, Varney was a teacher at Concord college where she also coached field hockey and was an assistant girls' basketball coach for the Lady Mountain Lions.
In 1973, Gaynell returned home to Matewan to begin teaching, and the rest is history.
Just the following year in 1974, Varney along with fellow teachers Vivian Elkins and Juanita Hooks helped launch girls' basketball in Mingo County, which was still nonexistent at the time. They put together a proposal to start up girls' basketball and presented it to the Mingo County Board of Education.
The Board approved it and the Mingo County teams began playing each other right away and had a county tournament, even though girls' basketball in West Virginia wasn't recognized as a sport until 1975 and the WVSSAC did not have the first ever Girl's State Tournament until 1976.
Varney immediately took over as head coach of the Tigers and turned them into a powerhouse almost immediately. She remained as the head coach at Matewan for the next 24 years, until she retired from coaching in 1997.
For her career, Varney had an impressive record of 344 wins and only 176 losses. She took the Lady Tigers to the state tournament in 11 of those 24 years and finished as runner-up in 1983 and 1984, losing back-to-back years to Parkerburg Catholic by single digits. During her tenure, the Lady Tigers only had three losing seasons.
She was named the Williamson Daily News Coach of the Year a total of six times in her career. While at Matewan, Varney also coached the track, softball, and volleyball teams periodically and also was an assistant coach on the boys basketball team for two years.
Varney still has a home in Matewan but spends a lot of time staying in Nashville, Tennessee with her daughter Paula, who organized the event, and is also the Associate Director of Special Programs at Vanderbilt University.
"I was a very passionate coach, and I'm still very thankful that I had the opportunity to coach at Matewan High School."
At the end of the celebration, Varney was recognized by the town of Matewan and also U.S. Senator Joe Manchin for her years of service to the students, school, and the entire Matewan community.
Matewan graduate Michael Browning, who is a representative for Senator Manchin, was on hand to present Varney with her recognition.
