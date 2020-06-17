Hannah Tothe will be forever linked to Logan High School and Logan County girls’ basketball lore.
Back in 2013 in the Class AAA state semifinals during her senior year, Tothe nailed the 3-pointer, known as “The Shot,” which put the Lady Cats in the state championship game.
Tothe has been staying active in the last seven years, helping her dad Mike Tothe coach the AAU West Virginia Dream girls’ basketball team, going to college and playing at the collegiate level and later going to law school.
Tothe hopes to be a lawyer someday and is currently finishing up law school at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.
That might be tough for her to continue to coach in the future, but she still hopes to find a way to do it.
“It’s been a hard balance jumping from school and right into basketball,” Tothe said. “I’m still in law school and I still have a year left. When my semester finished I had a month off and jumped right back into it. Last year, I finished up at school and jumped right into AAU practices. I don’t know what I’m going to do once this season is over because it’s Jill’s last year and I’ve been there since the beginning. It’s going to be really different but I want to stay involved with them somehow.
“I will probably try to find time to do it because I really enjoy being around the girls. Basketball is something that is hard to get rid of.”
This is Tothe’s second year as the Dream’s head coach.
“Until dad picked up the high school assistant’s job he had these girls from the beginning,” Tothe said. “I’ve been coaching from the stands too, screaming from across the court telling them what to do.”
Tothe said she really enjoys coaching and hope to be able to find a way to stick with it.
“I want to definitely stay involved,” she said. “I really enjoy it and I enjoy being around the girls and coaching the girls. I think it gives you a foot into your community and surrounding areas and you can help your athletes get into college.”
Tothe has fond memories of the 2013 Logan Lady Cats’ team.
“You don’t really have to have a solid five who are great at basketball you have to have a solid five who love the game,” Tothe said. “We had eight solid players and some that came off the bench that loved the game of basketball and did just about anything to win. That’s just how we were. We had Katie and Kelsey Kirk and Jenna Kimler, who were seniors with me that year. They played AAU with me and had grew up playing in our girls league with me. They love the game of basketball and did whatever it took to win.”
Logan was the Cinderella story of the 2013 state tournament, first upsetting Princeton in the opening round at the Charleston Civic Center.
“Their best player ended up being the sister to my assistant coach at Concord my first year there,” Tothe said. “We beat Princeton and then we beat Spring Valley then we got crushed in the finals.”
The 2013 Logan team featured then sophomore sensation Shayna Gore, who went on to break Logan High School’s all-time scoring record before having a highly successful four year career at Marshall University. She is currently the head girls’ basketball coach at St. Albans High School.
After the win over Princeton, Logan met then sectional rival and favorite Spring Valley in the state semifinals.
Down 49-48 in the final seconds of the game, Gore drove the lane for the potential game-winning shot that just about everyone was expecting to see.
Then as Gore drew a double team, she kicked it out to a wide open Tothe, who was camping out at the 3-point arc.
Tothe fired up a 20-footer and nailed it with three seconds left for the game winning shot as Logan won 51-49 over the Timberwolves.
“We were down one, 49-48, and Shayna drove down the lane through the middle and my man went towards her and I was wide open,” Tothe said. “I was on the wing when I got the ball. We had about three seconds left after I hit that shot and all I was concerned about was Sarah Kelly bringing the ball up court in those three seconds and hitting another one. She was a good player.”
Logan would go on to play a loaded Parkersburg South team in the Class AAA state championship game but ended up falling 59-34.
“Sometimes it seems like forever ago since I was there,” Tothe said. “As much as I miss playing I love coaching more than playing.”
Tothe said she still tries to keep in touch with her Logan teammates.
“We talk to each other here and there,” she said. “We all have different schedules. Katie’s had a baby. Jenna’s having a baby. There are a few that are in nursing. I know Rachelle (Toppings) is in medical school. A lot of the people that I was with on that team are doing something. I see Shayna and we still talk, same with Kyra (Cline). There’s no way that they can separate us but we are now on different schedules and busy schedules so we aren’t able to talk a whole lot like we should but when we see each other things go right back to normal.”