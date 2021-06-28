CHARLESTON – Kevin Gertz won a state championship ring on Saturday.
Next week, he'll be getting another ring.
A wedding ring.
Gertz, Logan High School's fourth-year head coach who has been with the program for 34 years going back to his days as a player, led the Wildcats to the school's seventh overall state championship and first since 2008 with Saturday afternoon's 13-0 victory over North Marion at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
Gertz, who has been with the Logan baseball program for 34 years, is weighing his options as far as coming back as head coach in 2022. His father, Roger Gertz, a current assistant coach and former head coach, has spent more than 40 years with the Wildcats as well, leading the Wildcats to state titles in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008.
Kevin Gertz was a sophomore on Logan's 1984 Class AAA state championship team, in which Roger was an assistant coach.
This was his first one as a head coach.
“This is very special to me,” Kevin Gertz said. “Me and my dad are the only two people in Logan High history to be a part of all seven state titles. He was the head coach of five and he got out when I was in high school and got into insurance but he was there as an assistant coach. I don't know how much longer we are going to coach. I've made a statement that I might need to back up. This was the most special. Not because it was my first as a head coach but because this could be our last one together and it means the world to me.”
Gertz said he's going to take some time to make his decision.
“I'm going to take some time,” he said. “It might be a couple of months.”
In the meantime, he will be getting married on the LHS baseball field next weekend.
That's right.
The baseball field.
So he will be getting two rings.
“I get married a week from today on our baseball field,” said a soaked Gertz, who moments earlier had been drenched with the ice water bucket. “When I asked her she said, 'Yes, when do you want to get married?' She gave me three dates. She said, 'You pick.' This is going to sound cocky but I believe in this. I told her I wanted to get married on July 3 after the baseball season and after we win the state championship. And that was six months or so. I believe this is what was going to happen.”
Logan dominated Saturday's state title game with the Huskies.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Wildcats pounded out 11 hits and and scored four runs in each of the first three innings.
Left-hander Tyler Fenwick pitched an outstanding game for the Wildcats in notching the complete game shutout win.
Fenwick allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. He pitched only one more over the minimum, getting a double play in the first inning, and picking off runners in each of the third and fourth innings.
“Tyler was dominant like I thought that he would be,” Gertz said.
Logan thought they had the team to win the state title last year with a senior-laden squad.
The entire 2020 season, however, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We might have won it last year,” Gertz said. “We lost five great seniors. My nephew (Dorian Keene) was one of them and he's on my staff right now. He worked so hard to get in shape and we only got a chance to practice for 10 days. Winning this title is part of theirs as well.”
The Wildcats have been strong all year. Logan, which advanced to the finals with Friday's thrilling 5-4 semifinal win over Herbert Hoover, closed out the season with a 29-6 record and won 22 out of their last 24 games
North Marion, making its first ever appearance in the state baseball tourney, finished with a 20-9 mark.
“No team at Logan High School has worked harder than this team,” he said. “We've got speed and we've got so many arms. Many of them are sophomores. We play like that sometimes.”
Right-hander Cole Malnick was saddled with the loss for the Huskies. He was lifted after one inning after allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and no strikeouts. Nikholas Tobin and Brock Troy pitched in relief.
Fenwick helped his own cause at the plate as he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Aiden Slack was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, while Konner Lowe was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Fenwick said it's a dream come true to win the title.
“It feels great. I can't believe it's happening,” Fenwick said. “It all worked out well. We've been working hard and we've been grinding. Ever since COVID, we wanted this.”
Logan put the pressure on the Huskies and Malnick early on, batting around in the bottom of the first inning and scoring four runs to grab a 4-0 lead.
Fenwick put the Wildcats on the board with a bases loaded, RBI single to right.
Then with runners at the corners, Logan executed a force steal and Garrett Williamson stole home to make it 2-0 ballgame.
Slack then laced an RBI single to right and Lowe, the hero of Friday afternoon's state semifinal win over Herbert Hoover, ripped a hard-smashing RBI double to center as the lead swelled to 4-0.
The Wildcats tacked on four more in the second to lead 8-0.
Maynard's RBI double to right started it off as Logan went up 5-0. Maynard later stole home sliding as Williamson struck out and was thrown out at first after the North Marion catcher dropped the ball.
Next up was Fenwick and his laced an RBI single as Logan led 7-0.
Lowe's bad-bounce RBI double past first base and down into the right field corner upped the Wildcat advantage to 8-0.
Logan tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the third as the Cats led 12-0.
Williamson's bases loaded RBI single brought home the first run.
Two batters later, freshman pinch-hitter Joey Canterbury tattooed a hard-smashing single to left with the bases jammed, driving in all three runs as the Wildcats led 12-0.
Then in the fourth, Logan added another to make it 13-0 with pinch-hitter Conner Mullins' RBI single.
Rylan Runner and Jace Rinehart had the Huskies' only two hits.
Five Logan players landed spots on the all-tournament team with the selections of the media being Williamson, Maynard, Fenwick, Lowe and Chad Burnette. North Marion's Troy, Tobin and Rinehart rounded out the team.