NAUGATUCK — Tensions were high on Saturday night in Naugatuck as Class AAA No. 3 Logan and Class A No. 7 Tug Valley faced off in front of a jam-packed gymnasium.
It was the Wildcats who came away with the exciting win as they stormed back from 16 points down to beat the Panthers by a final score of 65-58 and snap a four-game losing streak in the process.
Logan senior Scotty Browning was one of three Wildcats to score in double-figures in the win and he led the way with a game high 24 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Tug Valley raced out of the gates on fire to start the game as they jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and led 21-7 after the first quarter of play with all five starters landing in the scoring column.
The Panthers kept adding to their lead in the second quarter and pushed it up to 16 at 28-12 after a putback by Parker Davis with 5:30 seconds left in the first half.
Logan got a pair of threes from Cole Blankenship and a late trey from Browning before the quarter ended however as they were able to cut the Panther lead to ten at 37-27 going into the break.
Coming out of the locker room Browning and Ivan Miller went on a 5-0 spurt for Logan to quickly cut the lead down to five at 37-32.
Tug Valley responded with a quick 11-2 spurt over the next few minutes of action however as Parker Davis and Buddy Marcum helped the Panthers push their lead back to 14 at 48-34 with 2:30 left in the third.
Logan ended the quarter on a 7-0 spurt as they refused to go away and Browning sank a three before the quarter ended to make the score 48-41 Tug going into the fourth.
With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter Parker Davis brought Panther Nation roaring to their feet as he drove baseline and slammed down a contested dunk to give them a 52-44 lead.
Logan tightened up defensively over the next few minutes of action however as they mustered another run, this time an 11-0 spurt, as they stormed back and took a 55-52 lead after back-to-back buckets from McCormick Ilderton and Garrett Williamson.
Logan was able to hold onto the lead in the closing minutes of the game despite a near brawl breaking out with less than a minute to play. Tempers flared between the two teams following a Tug Valley foul on Browning with 31 seconds left and the Wildcats leading 60-56.
While the officials were sorting out the technical fouls the fans from both teams were jawing back-and-forth from across the gymnasium which led to Mingo County Deputies having to eject fans from both sides.
Once the game was resumed after around a 15 minute delay, Logan’s scotty Browning sank a technical free-throw and then the Wildcats got the ball back which all but sealed the game.
Parker Davis led Tug Valley in scoring with 17 points while Joey Gollihue followed him with 13 and Buddy Marcum had 11. Ashton Davis narrowly missed double-digits with eight points.
Blankenship joined Browning in double-digits for Logan as he had 12 points while Julius Clancy tossed in 10 and Williamson chipped in eight.
The win for Logan improved them to 6-5 and snapped a four-game losing streak as it was their first victory since Dec. 17 against Wesley Christian. They will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Poca and Friday at rival Chapmanville.
Tug Valley fell to 4-3 with the loss and they will look to get back on track on Tuesday at home against Sherman and again at home on Friday against Van. The Panthers will end the week with another sectional game at Man on Saturday.
L: S Browning 24, J. Clancy 10, C. Blankenship 12, G. Williamson 8, M. Ilderton 5, I. Miller 4, J. Glick 2
TV: P. Davis 17, A. Davis 8, J. Gollihue 13, B. Marcum 11, J. Wagoner 4, B. Ferris 5
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.