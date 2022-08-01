The historic run by the Logan Little League 9-11 softball all-stars came to an end Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee, as they lost in the final game of the 2022 Tournament of State Champions to Virginia by a score of 8-1.
The Lady Wildcats had defeated American Little League out of Columbus, Georgia, 11-0 in game one on Saturday afternoon and then topped a team from the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, Florida, area 7-2 later that night to earn their spot in the championship game.
In the game one win against the Georgia champions, Logan came out ready to play from the first pitch as they took a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. The score remained the same until they added three more in the third and then six more runs in the fourth to take a commanding 11-0 lead.
Mollie Barnette had a huge game for the Lady Wildcats as she earned the win, striking out six batters over three no-hit innings in the circle and also went 3-3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.
Emma Lackey, a standout from Lenore Middle School, also went 3-3 at the dish for Logan, and she also scored three runs while knocking in two more. Miley Fleming had two singles and also scored twice, Kristi Dress had a RBI single, and Ella Graham singled and scored a run.
Dress also pitched an inning in relief for Logan striking out one batter and allowing one hit.
In the second game against the Florida squad, Logan once again jumped out early and didn’t look back as they scored two in the bottom of the first to go ahead 2-0.
Logan sent three more runs home in the third to go up 5-0 before Florida was able to get on the board for the first time with two runs in the top of the fourth.
Head coach Doug Williamson’s squad responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to push the score to its final margin of 7-2.
Lackey picked up the complete game win in the circle for Logan as she struck out 10 batters with just one walk over six innings pitched. She allowed two unearned runs on just three hits.
Second baseman Lilly Fleming led Logan at the plate in this game as she went 2-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. She showed off her speed in the fourth inning as she had a two-run inside the park home run to push Logan’s lead back to five.
Lackey helped her own cause with two hits including a triple, a RBI and two runs scored while Miley Fleming, Millie Barnette and Kristi Dress each added RBI singles.
In the third and final game against Virginia, Logan never could get it going as they allowed two runs in the top of the first inning and could never dig out of the hole.
Logan scored their lone run in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1, but the Virginia squad answered with four runs in the second inning to take the wind out of the Lady Wildcats’ sails and go ahead 6-1.
Virginia then added single runs in the fourth and fifth inning while Logan could never get it going offensively and lost their first game of the summer.
The Lady ‘Cats did not have a hit against Virginia as Lilly Fleming worked a walk and came around to score the lone Logan run on a wild pitch.
Logan re-wrote the history books during their 2022 run as the first ever District Championship with a 19-0 win over Man on June 30.
The Lady Wildcats then moved on to state and continued to dominate as they defeated Grant County 11-0 in game one, Moorefield 15-0 in game two, and then topped Hurricane 17-2 and 12-4 in back-to-back games to win their first-ever West Virginia Little League Softball State Championship and earn the right to play in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.