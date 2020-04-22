HUNTINGTON — The state of West Virginia has been good to Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni the past few years.
On Wednesday, that relationship got just a bit better.
D’Antoni and the Thundering Herd men’s basketball program announced the signing of Logan standout David Early, who chose the Herd over several Division I options.
Early said that, in the end, Marshall’s program offered everything he looked for in a school at the next level.
“I like how my family, friends — anyone who I was close with — can still watch me play, and I really like (D’Antoni’s) style of play,” Early said. “I think that I fit in very well with what they do. I’m just ready to go up there, work and get better to do anything I can to help the team.”
Early exits Logan’s tradition-rich program as the school’s all-time leading scorer, racking up more than 2,200 points in his career.
In 2019-20, Early took his game to another level, scoring 27.8 points per game, while grabbing 12.1 rebounds each night as well.
Those numbers landed him as a finalist for the Bill Evans Award, given to the state’s top basketball player.
Early said he loves the pace at which Marshall’s team plays. It is an up-and-down style that would allow the 6-foot-4 shooting guard the ability to use his athleticism to his advantage.
In Early, Marshall is not only getting a player who can play at that pace, but also a big-bodied guard that can get to the rim and score in volume — a package the team hasn’t seen in one player.
Early committed to Marshall in January after building relationships with the Herd players over the past year.
Much of that relationship was forged in the offseason when Early played pickup with Marshall’s guys in an effort to face better competition in preparation for his senior year.
“That helps with the process a lot because you get a feel for other players and you just build relationships,” Early said.
Early joins former rival and good friend Obinna Anochili-Killen of Chapmanville as the two players who make up Marshall’s 2020 recruiting class.
Killen signed during the early period, and once Early committed in January, he said the two talked extensively about the excitement of suiting up with the Herd.
“We don’t have to guard each other anymore,” Early said with a laugh. “Now, we’re on the same side and get to play with each other. Since I made the announcement that I committed, we’ve talked about it every day.
“We’re good friends, so we talk about what we’re going to do next year. I can’t wait to get up there and play.”