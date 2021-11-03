HUNTINGTON — Former Mingo Central head baseball coach is back in the coaching ranks in West Virginia as he was recently named an assistant baseball coach at Huntington High School.
“Excited and blessed are the two words that describe me at this point,” Lester told the Williamson Daily News. “The good Lord has absolutely blessed my family and I with this opportunity. I cannot thank him enough for putting me where he sees fit. My wife Courtney, as well as our kids and families, have stood by me through the whole process and have truly been a pillar of strength for me to lean on. When I left Mingo, I always knew I would make my way back on to the diamond, but also knew it would happen in the right area and at the right time.”
Lester said that when he saw that the position was open at Huntington he knew he couldn’t let the opportunity slip by to throw my name in the hat and he reached out to head coach John Dennison.
“I could tell that our philosophies on the sport lined up almost identically,” Lester said. “I appreciate him giving me the opportunity to coach along beside him. I’m excited to be a small cog in the wheel that pushes Huntington High School Baseball forward. This is a great, talented group of young men, and they have the fire and drive to do what it takes to win. Our goal is to be playing in the last game of the season. Go Highlanders!”
Lester, who was also an assistant football coach while at Mingo Central, said that he has already began working with his new team on strength and conditioning.
During his time at MCHS Lester was responsible for the most successful season on the diamond in Miner history.
When Lester took over the baseball job at Mingo Central back in 2017 the program was in shambles and didn’t win a game in his first season. But he never wavered and turned the Miners into a seven win team in 2018 and then saw their win total jumped 10 wins in 2019.
During that 2019 season the Miners picked up their first ever wins in the Cardinal Conference and their first when against Logan High School when they upset them in the opening round of sectional play.
Lester is a 2009 graduate of Matewan High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. He then continued his baseball career nearby at the University of Pikeville.