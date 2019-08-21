High School Soccer
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys' Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 26: Nitro, 6 p.m.
Aug. 27: at Logan, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29: Scott, 6 p.m.
Aug. 31: at Nicholas County, noon
Sept. 3: at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7: Lincoln County, 9 a.m.
Sept. 9: at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Poca, 8 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Lincoln County, 9 a.m.
Sept. 17: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Sept. 24: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3: Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Ravenswood, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8: Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Logan, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Huntington St. Joe, 6 p.m.
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls' Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 26: Nitro, 6 p.m.
Aug. 27: at Logan, 8 p.m.
Aug. 29: Scott, 8 p.m.
Aug. 31: at Nicholas County, 10 a.m.
Sept. 3: at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7: Lincoln County, 11 a.m.
Sept. 12: at Poca, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: Winfield, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24: Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Sissonville, 8 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Lincoln County, 5 p.m.
Oct. 3: Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Ravenswood, 11 a.m.
Oct. 8: Sherman, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12: Wyoming East, noon
Oct. 14: Logan, 8 p.m.
2019 Logan High School
Boys' Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 24: Winfield, noon
Aug. 27: Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Aug. 31: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 4: Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7: South Charleston, noon
Sept. 10: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Martin County, Ky., 2 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: at St. Albans, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21: Herbert Hoover, noon
Sept. 24: Sissonville, 8 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Man, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5: at South Charleston, 10 a.m.
Oct. 14: at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Poca, 6 p.m.
2019 Logan High School
Girls' Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 24: at Lincoln County, TBA
Aug. 27: Chapmanville, 8 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Aug. 31: Wyoming East, 11 a.m.
Sept. 3: Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9: Scott, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10: Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Poca, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21: Herbert Hoover, 10 a.m.
Sept. 24: Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: Ravenswood, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7: Sissonville, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Chapmanville, 8 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Ravenswood, 5 p.m.
Oct. 16: Winfield, 6 p.m.