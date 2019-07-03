Williamson Daily News
Players and coaches in both West Virginia and Kentucky are currently enjoying some down time after a frenetic few weeks where they played numerous games and practiced multiple times a day to try and get as ready as possible for the 2019-2020 hoops season.
Longtime mentor Garland "Rabbit" Thompson is back on the sidelines at Tug Valley after a three year coaching hiatus looking to take the Panthers back to the state tournament this season after missing the Big Dance last year.
Coach Mark Thompson will be back for his seventh season leading Belfry while the Mingo Central Miners will enter the second season of the Stan Elkins era and both squads will be looking to improve on sub par seasons a year ago.