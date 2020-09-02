In a typical football season, teams have their schedules set in stone long before the start of the regular season.
But 2020 is no typical year and this will be no typical football season, which is why three local teams, Belfry, Mingo Central, and Tug Valley, all added new games this past week just before the start of the season.
The Pirates, who were stuck with only seven games, got a much needed eight contest as they reached an agreement to play Class 5A Pulaski County in what will now be their season opener at CAM Stadium on Sept. 11.
The Maroons went 7-4 in 2019 and only lost one senior as they look to be very competitive again in 2020.
Belfry and head coach Philip Haywood are 3-0 all-time against Pulaski County, winning three straight games against them in the postseason from 1996-1998.
The Mingo Central Miners and coach Josh Sammons, who have only had nine games since the cancellation of the Pike County Bowl, were on the verge of only having eight games after Logan County schools had to cancel the first two weeks of their football season due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.
The Miners were set to take on the Logan Wildcats on Sept. 11, but now instead will travel to the “land of the Mothman” to take on the Point Pleasant Big Blacks.
The Black Knights has a tough time finding games in 2019 as they only had an eight game slate and missed the playoffs going 4-4. That snapped a streak of 11 consecutive playoff berths at both the Class AA and Class AAA levels.
The Miners are no stranger to the Big Blacks as the two teams have played three times on the gridiron since 2017. The Miners won the first contest 36-34 in thrilling in 2017 and then Point won 42-35 to start the season in 2018 and 65-35 to close out 2018 in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Tug Valley and head coach Hady Ford were left scrambling to find a 10th game this past week after Hannan was rumored to not have enough players to field a team in 2020.
It didn’t take the Panthers long to replace the Wildcats as TVHS announced they had agreed to a Saturday contest against Wierton Madonna on Sept. 12 in a 4 p.m. kickoff at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The Blue Dons are a perennial Class A power winning state titles in 1987, 2009, and as most recent as 2013. They finished 6-4-1 in 2019 and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs to Doddridge County.
Tug Valley is 0-1 all-time against the Dons, falling 58-12 at Wierton in the first round of the playoffs in 2012.