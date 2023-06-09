Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — Legacy Elite All-Star Cheer and Tumbling had a cheerleader sign to continue their career at the collegiate level as Lexie Messer inked with Alderson Broaddus University on Friday inside their gym at the Southside Mall. 

Messer, who just graduated from Mingo Central High School as a member of the Class of 2023, said that she has cheered basically her whole life and talked about how special it is for her to be able to continue cheering at the college level. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

