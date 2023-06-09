GOODY, Ky. — Legacy Elite All-Star Cheer and Tumbling had a cheerleader sign to continue their career at the collegiate level as Lexie Messer inked with Alderson Broaddus University on Friday inside their gym at the Southside Mall.
Messer, who just graduated from Mingo Central High School as a member of the Class of 2023, said that she has cheered basically her whole life and talked about how special it is for her to be able to continue cheering at the college level.
"I've cheered since I was three, so I've cheered for 15 years now," Messer said. "I've never had a love for anything like I do cheer. If I could I'd cheer until my lungs gave out. It's just something I enjoy doing. It's my safe place from all my distractions and all the bad things, this is where I feel safe. So as long as I can, I'm going to keep doing it."
Legacy Elite All-Star and Tumbling is owned and operated by former Tug Valley and Mingo Central cheer coach Tara Deskins Ellis and has kids from all over the area between the ages of 3 and 18. Messer said that she hopes she can be a role model for some of the younger kids in the gym.
"I'm extremely proud," Messer said of continuing her career at the college level. "I've had a rough time through high school. This is something that makes me realize, despite everything that happened, I came out better than I thought. And I have all of these little kids here at Legacy Elite who look up to me. So hopefully I can be a role model for them and make them want to do the same thing."
Ellis, who guided Tug Valley to three state championships during her time coaching the Lady Panthers, spoke highly of Messer calling her a "coach's dream."
"Lexie is a natural born leader," Ellis said. "I met her when she was a freshman at Mingo Central. She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve...She is passionate. She demands the best from everybody who's around her. When she's in the room you know it, and you know that she expects your best. She's like a coach's dream. I can walk out, and she will be in here continuing on the practice. She's just an exceptional athlete."
Alderson Broaddus, which is a private Baptist university in Philippi, West Virginia, is coached by head coach Chad Haller and assistant Joshua Wolfe. Wolfe, who also does choreography for Legacy Elite, was present for the signing and spoke about the hard worker that Messer is.
"We search out hard working and committed individuals that are well rounded in all aspects, school, cheering, and community," Alderson Broaddus assistant coach Joshua Wolfe said. "So, we awarded her a scholarship to come to Alderson Broaddus to cheer. She is a very well-rounded athlete and we're very excited to have her on campus this fall."
Wolfe said that the Battlers cheer at the football and basketball games as well as compete nationally as they travel annually to Daytona, Florida for NCAA nationals.
To make things even sweeter, Messer's recent academic success at Mingo Central helped her get her entire college tuition paid for in full.
Lexie is the oldest daughter of DeLisa Messer and has two siblings, younger sister Brooke and little brother Jake.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.