Basketball season is upon us as sign-ups are set to begin for both the Williamson and Belfry youth basketball leagues.
On the Kentucky side of the Tug Fork River sign-ups are already underway as the first two days were held on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Sign-ups will also be held on Monday. Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Belfry High School commons area.
The sign-up fee for the Belfry Pirate Youth League is $25 per kid. They have four age groups; Pre-K through Kindergarten, 1st through 2nd grade, 3rd through 4th grade, and 5th through 7th grade.
All games will be played inside the BHS Gymnasium and all COVID guidelines will be followed. For more questions contact Belfry head basketball coach Mark Thompson at (606)-237-3900.
On the West Virginia side of the Tug, Williamson Parks and Recreation announced that sign-ups and tryouts for their youth basketball program will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov 4.
According to Executive Director Jarrod Dean, the sign-up fee for this years league has been waived and all kids are welcome to play free of charge.
The three age groups are 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years of age. Tryouts will be held on both Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. for the C-team, 7 p.m. for the B-team, and 8 p.m. for the A-team. The season will last from December through February.
For more information contact Jarrod Dean at (304)-785-1441 or Sports Coordinator Ian Reed at (304)-785-7602.