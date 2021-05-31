The spring sports season has nearly came and gone as postseason play is scheduled to begin this week for area baseball and softball squads.
On the Kentucky side of the Tug Fork River, both of the Belfry squads received the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament which gave them a bye into the district championship game.
The baseball ‘Bucs led by longtime skipper Michael Hagy finished the regular season with 21-11 record but enters postseason play riding a seven game winning streak.
The Pirates are scheduled to play Phelps (8-10) on Tuesday night at home at 6 p.m. after the No 3 seed Hornets knocked off No. 2 seed Pike Central 9-3 on Saturday at Belfry.
BHS defeated Phelps in a doubleheader on May 13, winning game one 7-2 and taking game two by 12-2 in six innings.
On the girls side, head coach Ryan Chapman’s Lady Pirates are awaiting the winner of No. 2 seed Pike Central and No. 3 seed Phelps who are scheduled to play on Tuesday at BHS.
The winner will move on to play the red-and-white on Wednesday in the championship game at 6 p.m., also at Belfry.
The Lady Pirates enter the postseason with a 17-14 mark and was 3-1 against district opponents.
Regardless of whether they win or lose in the 60th District Championship both of the Belfry teams will advance to the 15th Region Tournament which will be played at East Ridge High School.
Over in the Mountain State, postseason play is also ready to start as sectional seeds were revealed this past week.
The Tug Valley softball squad finished the 2021 campaign with a 15-12 record against a very challenging schedule and were voted as the No. 3 seed in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament.
The Lady Panthers will host No. 6 seed Tolsia in the first round of the double-elimination tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and with a win will travel to play No. 2 seed Man (15-2) on Wednesday in what will be a highly anticipated matchup. Defending state champion Sherman received the No. 1 seed in the section.
The Tug Valley baseball Panthers closed out their 2021 season with a mark of 8-19 on the year, which was good enough to land them the No. 1 seed. The Panthers will play rival Tolsia in the opening round on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Panther Mart Park, as the Rebels were voted as the No. 5 seed in the Region IV Section I field.
A win against the Rebels will have Teddy Hall’s club playing at No. 1 seed Sherman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while a loss would place them in an elimination game o Wednesday against the loser of No. 6 seed Van and No. 3 seed Buffalo.
In Class AA, both of the Mingo Central squads were voted in as the No. 5 seed by the coaches for the Region IV Section II tournaments.
Head coach Brian Wellman’s baseball Miners are scheduled to play No. 4 seed Chapmanville on Monday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to play No. 1 seed Logan on Tuesday at the same time. A loss against the Tigers would place MCHS in an elimination game on Wednesday against No. 2 seed Wayne and No. 3 seed Scott.
On the softball side, the MCHS Lady Miners will be begin their postseason run playing No. 4 seed Wayne on Tuesday at Chapmanville. A loss to the Lady Tigers would place MCHS in an elimination game on Wednesday against against the loser of Logan and Chapmanville while a win would have them playing No. 1 seed Scott.
The champions of the sectional tournaments will move onto the Regional Final, which will be a three-game series against the winner of the other section in the region, which will be played from June 14-19.
Below are the seedings and schedules for the 2021 sectional tournaments featuring area teams:
Class A Region IV, Section 1 Baseball Tournament (Games at Higher Seeds)
Monday, May 31
- Game 1 — No. 5 Tolsia vs. No. 4 Tug Valley, 3 p.m.
- Game 2 — No. 6 Van vs. No. 3 Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 1
- Game 3 — Tug Valley/Tolsia winner at No. 1 Man, 6 p.m.
- Game 4 — Buffalo/Van winner at No. 2 Sherman, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 2
- Game 5 — Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 3, 6 p.m.
- Game 6 — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
- Game 7 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4
- Game 8 — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
- Game 9 — Loser of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 7
- Game 10 — Final
Tuesday June 8
- Game 11 — ‘If necessary’ game
Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 Baseball Tournament (Games at higher seeds)
Monday, May 31
- Game 1 — No. 5 Mingo Central at No. 4 Chapmanville
Tuesday, June 1
- Game 2 — No. 3 Scott at No. 2 Wayne
- Game 3 — Game 1 winner at No. 1 Logan
Wednesday, June 2
- Game 4 — Loser of Game 1 v. Loser of Game 2
Friday, June 4
- Game 5 — Winners bracket final
- Game 6 — Elimination game
Saturday, June 5
- Game 7 — Elimination game
Monday, June 7
- Game 8 — Final
Tuesday, June 8
- Game 9 — ‘If necessary’ game
Class A Region IV, Section 1 Softball Tournament (Games at higher seeds)
Tuesday, June 1
- Game 1 — No. 5 Van at No. 4 Buffalo, 6:00
- Game 2 — No. 6 Tolsia at No. 3 Tug Valley, 6:00
Wednesday, June 2
- Game 3 — Game 1 winner at No. 1 Sherman, 6:00
- Game 4 — Game 2 winner at No. 2 Man, 6:00
Friday, June 4
- Game 5 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 6:00
- Game 6 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6:00
- Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:00
Saturday, June 5
- Game 8 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:00
Monday, June 7
- Game 9 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6:00
Tuesday, June 8
- Game 10 — Final, 6:00
Wednesday, June 9
- Game 11 — ‘If necessary’ game, 6:00
NOTE: The entire schedule for the Class AA Region IV Section II Softball Tournament was not made available as of press time.