NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley finished one game shy of making to the state basketball tournament last season but a loaded roster in Naugatuck has the Panthers primed for a 16th trip to the bright lights of Charleston.

“I don’t want to say basketball is king at Tug Valley, but basketball season at Naugatuck is very special,” longtime coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “The goal down here is always to get to Charleston. These guys know that we didn’t get where we wanted last year so we’re a little hungry this year. I’m looking forward to it.”

