Rodney Plumley looked at the Lincoln County High School boys basketball team returning next season and liked what he saw.
That's one reason resigning was so difficult for the veteran Panthers coach, who stepped down Tuesday. Plumley said he had considered retiring from the game each of the last few seasons.
"I've had many former, older coaches tell me over the years I'd know when the time has come," Plumley said. "I've got to live out my childhood dream of coaching the sport I love the last 30 years in Lincoln County and ultimately got my dream job of coaching basketball at Lincoln County High School the past 14 years."
Plumley guided the Panthers to the most successful stretch in program history, going 108-54 from the 2014-15 season through 2021-2022. Lincoln County finished a program-best 20-4 in 2018-2019, losing to state champion Chapmanville in the playoffs.
"I've given everything I had to the job, probably too much," Plumley said. "As you age, sometimes your passions change and your priorities shift."
Plumley thanked his former players, assistant coaches, administrators, opposing coaches, officials and others. He said the next coach will inherit a strong team. The Panthers went 8-15 last season and lose three seniors, including leading scorer Sawyer Tomblin.
Five freshmen and sophomores played considerably in 2022-23. Rising senior guard Austin Adkins is the team's leading returning scorer at 7.0 points per game.
"This year's returning players are extremely hard to step away from, mainly because of my love and respect for them," Plumley said. "We also strongly believe next year is going to be exciting and successful. I will remain their biggest fan and close by for any support they may need."
