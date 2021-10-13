HAMLIN — After a monster sophomore season that saw her draw Class AAA First Team All-State honors from the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, Lincoln County’s softball star Haleigh Adkins was bound to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this summer.
That turned out to be a fact as Adkins received looks from several Division 1 programs and has already made her decision on where she will play her college ball as she verbally committed Miami University out of Ohio in early September.
Adkins announced the decision on her Twitter page saying, “I am extremely excited to announce I have verbally committed to Miami University to further my academic and athletic career. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way. Go RedHawks! #LoveAndHonor”
Adkins, who missed her entire freshman season due to it being cancelled because of COVID-19, finished the 2021 campaign with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The speedster also led the state in triples with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
“Haleigh is a very hard worker. She works relentlessly on every aspect of her game,” longtime Lincoln County head coach Tommy Barrett said of his shortstop. “She’s the first one to practice and the last one to leave. She critiques every at bat with this live stream video, she can get a base hit and still critique and tell you what she done wrong. Her biggest critic is herself but she works relentless to be perfect.”
Adkins hasn’t stopped playing softball since the high school season ended as she, along with teammate Josie Bird, play on the Team North Carolina Shook travel softball team. They continue to play games even into the fall months.
She still has two more years of high school left at Lincoln County and hopes to help guide the Lady Panthers to their third Class AAA State Championship after they previous won state titles in 2011 and 2014.