HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers and longtime head coach randy Adkins have been on a good run on the hardwood of late as they have picked up double-digit wins in every season since 2016 and are only two years removed from winning a sectional championship.
The Lady Panthers lost three seniors from the squad that went 11-5 during the COVID-19 shortened season a year ago but coach Adkins thinks the returning nucleus he has can put together another successful season in Hamlin.
“These kids are going to play extremely hard,” coach Adkins said. I think we will have a successful season. I’m not sure what that will mean in terms of wins and losses, but these girls kind of have that refuse to lose attitude. They don’t like losing.”
Two multi-year starters will be back to lead the Lady Panthers this season as seniors Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton will be suiting up for their final season in the blue-and-white.
“Those two are great leaders for us both on and off the floor, they’ve both been starting for us since they were sophomore,” Adkins said. “They will be our co-captains. They aren’t just good basketball players they are good kids, good students, and good role models. Their teammates love them. I look for some big things out of them this year.”
Lucas was named Class AAA Honorable Mention All-State last season by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association as she did a little bit of everything for Lincoln County averaging a team best 11 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals per game.
Kveton also had a solid season a year ago as she finished averaging eight points, six rebounds, and two assists per game and she will be expected to do even more for the Lady Panthers this season.
Coach Adkins said that a few girls have been stepping up in practice to grab the three open starting positions, in particular junior guard Gracie Clay. Clay played a lot of time a season ago as a sophomore and finished with averages of three points, three steals, and three assists.
Also competing for the final starting spots this season according to coach Adkins will be seniors Kylee Adkins and Elizabeth Blankenship, junior center Kaden Peters, junior wing Maci Lunsford, and sophomore center Josie Bird who didn’t play her freshman season.
“I’m feeling pretty good about what I’ve seen from those girls so far, I think we are going to see some girls step up this year,” coach Adkins said. “They’ve been working really hard so far in practice and are doing everything we’ve been asking of them. We are excited to get started playing some games.”
Lincoln County will once again play a challenging slate of games which features two games against the reigning Class AAA State Champion Nitro as well as a home-and-home with sectional foe Logan, who advanced to the state semifinals.
The Lady Panthers will also play home-and-home series with Class AAAA Hurricane and St. Albans, sectional foe Wayne, and Class AA Chapmanville.
Lincoln County will also play in the Logan shootout on Dec. 11 as they will play Pikeview, who made the Class AAA tourney a year ago, and then play Class AA qualifier Calhoun County and another opponent to be determined in the Ritchie County tournament after Christmas.
Later in the season on Feb. 8, Adkins and his club will play an early morning game in the Little General Shootout at WV State against Lewis County with a 9 a.m. tip.
“Our schedule is going to be challenging,” Adkins said. “Even some of the smaller schools on our schedule are quality teams, so we are going to have to bring it every night. We will be tested.”
This season is the second year of the WVSSAC’s trial run of the new 4-classification system. Lincoln County will once again compete in Class AAA Region IV Section II, which is arguable the toughest section and region in the state.
Joining the Lady Panthers in Section II is powerhouse Huntington St. Joe, Logan, Wayne, and Scott. On the other side of the region in section I is defending champion Nitro, Winfield, Point Pleasant, and Ripley.
The Lady Panthers opened the season at home on Dec. 2 against St. Albans and will then play on Dec. 9 at Hurricane.