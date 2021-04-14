NEWTOWN — The Lincoln County Panthers held Mingo Central leading scorer Jarius Jackson scoreless and limited the Miners to only four points in the final quarter on Friday night as they came away with the 47-41 road win in a game played high atop Miner Mountain.
The Panthers (9-6) earned the series split with Mingo Central as the former sectional foe came to Hamlin on March 24 and earned a 75-70 win in overtime.
LCHS coach Rodney Plumley was pleased to come away with the win on Friday night against a scrappy Miner squad who he said is much better than their 2-11 record indicates.
“Mingo has really been playing well,” coach Plumley said following the win. “They’ve had some good performances starting with beating us at LC and then two great games against Logan, they had a chance to win both of those. They only lost by three at Tug Valley which is a very tough place to play and then played Man one of their tougher games of the year. They know their strengths and know their roles really well and they play to it. I’m happy to come up here and get a win.”
In the Miners 75-70 win over the Panthers last month, Jarius Jackson had a career game for MCHS as he dropped a season high 33 points and carried his team down the stretch to the win.
In the Panthers six point win on Friday night, LCHS senior Will Carpenter drew the task or guarding Jackson and rose to the occasion as he held the lanky 6’4” wing to zero points on the night.
“Will (Carpenter) played great on-ball defense on him (Jackson) all night long,” Plumley said. “But it was a collective effort, because anytime he was coming off of a screen or something we had somebody right there to clean it up.”
The two teams came out trading baskets to begin the game as Lincoln County’s Jackson Sanders scored 10 of his teams points in the opening period while the Miners received six points each from senior Ethan Evans and junior Justin May and took a 14-13 lead into the second frame.
In the second stanza, Mingo Central got off to a quick start as coach Stan Elkins’ club built their largest lead of the game midway through the quarter at 26-18 following a three by Preston Smith, who led all scorers on the night with 19.
The Panthers responded to the Miners run with a run of their own as they went on a 10-0 spurt to end the second quarter and took a 28-26 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, John Blankenship for Lincoln County and Smith for Mingo Central each caught fire and carried their team in the third quarters. Smith totaled nine in the quarter and Blankenship netted eight of his own while LCHS was able to add to their lead by a point and take a 40-37 lead into the fourth.
After a slow start by both teams in the final eight minutes, Mingo Central battled back to knot the contest up at 40 apiece midway through the fourth quarter after a layup by Evans
With just over three minutes left in the game and the score still tied at 40, Lincoln senior guard Jayse Tully drilled a huge three-pointer from the corner to give his team the lead for good at 43-40.
The Miners struggled offensively in the final quarter as they only received the one field goal from Evans while the visiting Panthers took care of the ball down the stretch and made 4-6 shots from the charity stripe in the final minute to secure the win.
Sanders led the Panthers in scoring on the night with 16 points, including four three-pointers, all coming in the first half of the game while Blankenship joined him in double-figures with 10.
Tully was next on the score-sheet with eight followed by Isaiah Koontz with six, Carpenter with five, and Scooter Phillips who rounded out the scoring with two.
Smith led the Miners with his game high 19 points and Evans joined him in double-figures with 10. May finished the game with six points while Zion Martin added five off the bench and sophomore Kyle Campbell added one.
The Miners were back in action on Saturday night against Point Pleasant and fell to 2-12 on the season as the Black Knights won 62-55, but game stats were not available by press time.
The Miners host Wyoming East on Monday and then welcome Bluefield to Miner Mountain on Saturday, April 17 in a 4 p.m. tip to close out the regular season.
Lincoln County improved their season record to 9-6 with the victory and they were also back in action on Saturday on the road at Liberty (Raleigh).
LCHS will also close out the regular season slate with two games at home, first on Thursday night against Buffalo and then the finale on Saturday, April 17 as Hurricane will make the trek to Hamlin.