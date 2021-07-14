Work has been under way on the new baseball and softball fields on the campuses of Tug Valley and Mingo Central High Schools for the better part of several years now.
Both the fields at Tug Valley are completed and saw regular season game action in the 2021 season while at Mingo Central the Patrick Cline Softball Field has already been opened but the MCHS baseball diamond is yet to be ready for game action.
However, beginning in June at Mingo Central, light poles were installed at both the baseball and softball fields at Miner Mountain and work on installing the new poles at Tug Valley began in July.
The Mingo County Board of Education approved the purchase and instillation of the lights at the new fields earlier this year and they will be ready by August and ready to roll before next baseball and softball seasons.