NEWTOWN — No. 2 seed Mingo Central was upset in the opening round of the Class AA Region III Section II Tournament on Tuesday night as No. 3 seed Liberty (Raleigh) came away with a 45-41 win high atop Miner Mountain.
Its a disappointing end for the Miners as they saw their season come to an end with a record of 10-13 but fell a game shy of the sectional championship game for the second straight season.
Liberty improved to 9-11 with the win and advances to their second consecutive sectional championship game as they will now travel to No. 1 seed Chapmanville (12-10) on Friday for a right to host a Co-Regional Final.
The Raiders avenged two regular season losses to Mingo Central as the Miners defeated Liberty 67-50 at home on Dec. 18 and won at Liberty 54-43 on Jan. 7.
The game on Tuesday night was tight from start to finish as neither team was able to jump ahead and take command of the game.
The Miners led 11-10 after the first quarter of play as four different players landed in the scoring column, led by Justin May's four points.
Head coach Stan Elkins' club was able to add to their lead by one in the second frame as Preston Smith and Jarius Jackson scored eight and five points respectively and MCHS took a 24-22 halftime lead.
The Raiders were able to tie the game up at 31 apiece heading into the fourth quarter as Mingo could only manage seven points in the third.
The Miners cold shooting continued in the final stanza as they connected on only two field goals, a three from Matt Hatfield and a two from Jackson, and Liberty was able to come away with the four point win.
The Raiders connected on 5-6 free-throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win while the Miners made 5-8 attempts down the stretch.
Hatfield, a freshman, and Smith led Mingo Central with 12 points each while Jackson joined them in double-figures with 10.
May scored just his four first quarter points as he struggled to find his shot from deep and Jake Cline rounded out the scoring for the Miners with three points.
Ethan Williams led the way in scoring for Liberty with a game high 20 points while Adam McGhee followed him with 11 and Adam Drennen tossed in 10.
This makes the second consecutive season that Liberty has ended Mingo Central's season in the first round of sectional play as the Raiders won 60-36 atop Miner Mountain a year ago.