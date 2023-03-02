NEWTOWN — For the third consecutive season, the Mingo Central boys basketball team saw their season come to a close with a loss to Liberty (Raleigh).
The No. 2 seed Miners went down to the No. 3 seed Raiders by a final score of 57-50 on Wednesday night atop Miner Mountain in a Class AA Region III Section II semifinal clash.
The Miners and head coach Stan Elkins saw their season come to an end with a 9-14 record as they failed to win a game in the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.
The last time Mingo Central won a postseason game came back in the 2016-2017 season when they advanced to their second ever state tournament appearance and made it to the Class AA semifinals.
In the loss to the Raiders on Wednesday night, Mingo Central trailed from start to finish as Liberty jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and then pushed the lead to twelve going into the half on top 25-13.
Liberty led by as much as 14 points in the third quarter and held a double-digit lead for much of the stanza but Mingo's Matt Hatfield drilled a three-pointer with 35 seconds left in the third to trim the lead to 33-24 and give the Miners life going into the fourth.
The Miners carried that momentum over to the fourth quarter as they continued to try and claw their way back into the game and cut the lead down to five at 37-32 after another trey by Hatfield with 4:30 left.
A few possessions later Liberty had the lead back up to eight but a jumper by Jake Cline made it 42-36 with 2:45 to play.
The next trip down the floor however Mingo's Kendan Trent was whistled for a foul going after a loose ball and then was whistled for a technical following a brief scuffle between the two teams.
Liberty sank two foul-shots from the common foul and then drilled both of the technical free-throws to push the lead back up to ten at 46-36 with just 2:20 to play.
The Miners never could get closer then eight points the rest of the way until the final shot of the game when Cline drilled a corner three to reach the final score of 57-50.
Hatfield and Cline paced Mingo Central with 13 points each and they both put eight points in the book during the fourth quarter alone as they tried to guide the comeback.
Ethan Thomason was next with eight points, Chris Ross scored six, Malaki Sheppard and Kendan Trent each scored four points, and Caden Porter rounded out the offense with two.
Jalen Cook paced all scorers on the night as he scored 20 points for Liberty while Conner Cantley was next with 17 points and Zach Bowman tallied 10.
Liberty had previously topped Mingo Central 60-36 to knock them out of the 2021 postseason and then returned the favor again in 2022 winning by a final score of 45-41. All three of the sectional losses to Liberty have been played atop Miner Mountain.
The Raiders advanced to Friday's sectional championship game at No. 1 seed Chapmanville and secured a spot in one of the Region III Co-Finals.
Mingo Central will return all but one player next year as the lone senior on the roster this season was Jake Cline.
LR: J. Cook 20, C. Cantley 17, Z. Bowman 10, R. Simms 6, K. Bowman 3, D. Price 1
MC: M. Hatfield 13, J. Cline 13, E. Thomason 8, C. Ross 6, M. Sheppard 4, K. Trent 4, C. Porter 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.