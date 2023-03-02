Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — For the third consecutive season, the Mingo Central boys basketball team saw their season come to a close with a loss to Liberty (Raleigh). 

The No. 2 seed Miners went down to the No. 3 seed Raiders by a final score of 57-50 on Wednesday night atop Miner Mountain in a Class AA Region III Section II semifinal clash. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

