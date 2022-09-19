Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Youngstown St Kentucky Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball up the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. 

 Michael Clubb | Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — An effective combination of punishing defense and Will Levis' arm helped quell any concerns about No. 9 Kentucky letting down after a big victory.

Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and the Wildcats shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday.

