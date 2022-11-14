Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FB_IMG_1668389330902.jpg

The Lenore Ranger cheerleaders won the 2022 Mingo County Cheerleading Championship on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Ranger cheerleaders won the 2022 Mingo County Cheerleading Championship on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Williamson Fieldhouse. It was the third straight county championship for the Lady Rangers. Lenore was coached this season by Anna Moore and Ashley Browning. The future continues to look bright for Tug Valley High School and head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford as the Kermit Lady Blue Devils finished as runner-up.

Recommended for you