WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Ranger cheerleaders won the 2022 Mingo County Cheerleading Championship on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Williamson Fieldhouse. It was the third straight county championship for the Lady Rangers. Lenore was coached this season by Anna Moore and Ashley Browning. The future continues to look bright for Tug Valley High School and head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford as the Kermit Lady Blue Devils finished as runner-up.
Lenore wins third straight Mingo County cheer title
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today