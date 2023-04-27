Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lenore Lady Rangers hold up eight fingers after winning their eighth straight Mingo County softball championship with a 10-1 win over Gilbert on Wednesday in Williamson. 

WILLIAMSON — Middle school softball has been played eight seasons now in Mingo County and only one team has ever claimed the county championship trophy. 

The Lenore Lady Rangers continued their dominance over Mingo County competition on Wednesday night at the Williamson Softball Field as they mercy-ruled Gilbert 10-1 to claim their eighth consecutive county title. 

