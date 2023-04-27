WILLIAMSON — Middle school softball has been played eight seasons now in Mingo County and only one team has ever claimed the county championship trophy.
The Lenore Lady Rangers continued their dominance over Mingo County competition on Wednesday night at the Williamson Softball Field as they mercy-ruled Gilbert 10-1 to claim their eighth consecutive county title.
7th grade standout pitcher Emma Lackey was her usual dominant self in guiding the Rangers to the win as she fired a no-hitter, her eighth on the season, and struck out 11 Lady Lion batters while only allowing one run.
For the season Lackey has a 14-0 record with an astounding 162 strikeouts in 66 innings and an ERA of 0.955.
Lackey also helped her own cause at the plate as she went 2-3 with a double and two RBIs while Riley Porter also had two hits including a double, knocked in a run, and scored two.
Linsie Hall also had a pair of hits for the Lady Rangers and picked up an RBI while Lakin Copley singled home a pair of runs.
Katie Hall singled, walked twice, and scored two runs while Payton Workman also singled and scored for Lenore. Raegan Phillips walked twice and scored two runs to round out the offense for the Rangers.
Lenore had defeated Burch 17-2 in the semifinals on Tuesday night as Laker fired another no-hitter in that game with 11 strikeouts.
Lenore capped off an undefeated Mingo County season and is 14-0 on the year with two out of county games left on the schedule.
The Rangers are coached this season by Chrystal and Randy Lackey.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.