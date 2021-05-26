NAUGATUCK — The Lenore Lady Rangers continued their domination of the middle school softball scene in Mingo County on Thursday night as they won their sixth consecutive county championship with a 9-4 win over Williamson in a game played at Tug Valley High School.
The Lady Rangers (11-1) wasted no time taking control of the game as they scored a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to take an early 4-0 lead.
After the red-and-white scored a single run in the third to push their lead to 5-0, the Lady Wolfpack finally got on the board in the top of the 4th as they plated a run to trim the lead to 5-1.
Head coach Cassie Diamond’s club continued to chip away at the lead as another run crossed the plate for the Pack in the 5th to cut the lead to 5-2 but the Lady Rangers responded with a single run in their half of the 5th and three more in the sixth to push their lead to its largest margin of the day at 9-2.
Williamson made one final comeback effort as they scored a pair in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-4 but it was not enough as Lenore secured the five run win.
6th grader Bailee Hall picked up the win in the circle for Lenore and was dominant as she was all season long, striking out 14 Williamson batters without allowing a single base hit all game.
Hall also helped her own cause at the plate for Lenore as she cranked two triples in the game and scored a pair of runs. Haven Deskins added two base hits and a pair of RBIs.
McKenna Osborne added a base hit to the cause and scored two runs in the game while Mandi Milum knocked in a run and scored once. Aleksah Osborne, Kailyn Colegrove, Makenzie Browning, and Mattie Colegrove each scored a run to round out the offense of Lenore.
Myra Bevins took the loss in the circle for Williamson as she went the complete game and allowed nine runs on five hits and struck out seven batters.
Bevins was also able to reach base three times in the game via an error and scored twice to lead her team while Lele and Maxi Brock added the other two runs. Kaylee Feye and Bevins each finished the game with RBIs for the Lady Pack.
For the season, the Lady Rangers finished with an 11-1 record and were once again undefeated in Mingo County play. Hall finished with an 11-1 pitching record and struck out an incredible 118 batters in the 12 starts, good for nearly 10 strikeouts a game.
Lenore was coached in 2021 by Christa Hall and she was assisted by Chad Hall, Rocky Hall, and Jamie Heflin.
Season batting stats for the Lenore Lady Rangers by the coaching staff was as follows:
- Bailee Hall- .875 BA, 28 hits, 18 walks, 0 strikeouts, 41 runs
- Aleksah Osborne- .379 BA, 11 hits, 15 walks, 25 runs
- Haven Deskins- .444 BA, 16 hits, 8 walks, 19 runs
- McKenna Osborne- .500 BA, 14 hits, 17 walks, 25 runs
- Hailey Newsome- .500 BA, 15 hits, 8 walks, 20 runs
- Kailyn Colegrove- .600 BA, 18 hits, 11 walks, 20 runs
- Makenzie Browning- .458 BA, 11 hits, 7 walks, 12 runs
- Matte Colegrove-.448 BA, 13 hits, 5 walks, 13 runs
- Mandi Milum- .346 BA, 9 hits, 4 walks, 13 runs
- Addison Ooten- .250 BA, 1 hit, 4 walks, 2 runs
- Trixie Marcum- .333 BA, 3 hits, 6 walks, 5 runs
- Raegan Phillips- .333 BA, 1 hit, 3 walks, 1 run
- Riley Porter- .222 BA, 2 hits, 2 walks, 3 runs
- Lakin Copley- 3 walks, 2 runs