The Lenore Rangers completed an undefeated soccer season against Mingo County competition this past week as they defeated the Williamson Wolfpack 5-1 in the county championship game on Saturday at Lefty Hamilton Park. The Rangers were coached by Jamie Heflin and went 10-1 overall on the season
Lenore Rangers win Mingo County soccer championship
