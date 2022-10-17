Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lenore Rangers pose with their championship trophy after beating Williamson 5-1 in the county title game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lefty Hamilton Park. 

 Submitted photo

The Lenore Rangers completed an undefeated soccer season against Mingo County competition this past week as they defeated the Williamson Wolfpack 5-1 in the county championship game on Saturday at Lefty Hamilton Park. The Rangers were coached by Jamie Heflin and went 10-1 overall on the season

