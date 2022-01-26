CHAPMANVILLE — When undefeated middle school teams Lenore and Harts met on Saturday afternoon in Chapmanville’s Country Roads Showcase something had to give.
In the end it was the Lenore Rangers which came out on top, handing the Lions their first loss of the season before a large crowd at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Lenore improved to 10-0 on the season with the win. Harts dropped to 9-1.
The Rangers led 24-22 at the half, 39-31 after three and held on for the win.
Bryson Elia led Lenore with 21 points. Jace Hall had 14, Preston May 11 and Devin Maynard three. Cameron Slone chipped in with one point.
Brayden Strange led Harts with 18 points.
Benji Adkins tossed in seven, Austin Adkins six, Dawson Adkins four, Alex Toney three and Wesley Watts two.