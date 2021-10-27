NEWTOWN — The Lenore Lady Rangers volleyball squad knocked off defending champion Burch on Saturday afternoon in the 2021 Mingo County Volleyball Championship match played at Mingo Central High School. The Lady Rangers were coached this season by Rocky and Christa Hall. Burch finished as the runner-up while the Matewan Lady Tigers claimed third place.
Lenore Lady Rangers win 2021 volleyball championship
