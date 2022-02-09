WILLIAMSON — After finishing as runner-up for the past three seasons the Lenore Lady Rangers finally got the monkey off of their back when they claimed the 2022 Mingo County Middle School Championship with a 26-17 win over Gilbert last Wednesday inside the Williamson Fieldhouse.
“This is sweet,” an emotional Lenore coach Aileen Perry said after the win. “I’ve won a lot of regionals and sectionals in my career in high school as an assistant coach with Gaynell Varney at Matewan and at Tug (Valley) I won a lot, but I tell you what nothing has been more sweeter than this right here. This bunch of girls have stayed together, they have worked hard, they’ve played hard, they pray together, and they really love each other. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls.”
The No. 3 seed Lady Lions came out looking to pull off the upset to start the game as they jumped ahead to an 8-4 lead after the first quarter as Sheridan Hatfield drilled a mid-range jumper with 10 seconds left in the period.
Lenore standout Haven Deskins started off the second quarter by scoring four straight points to tie the game back up at 8-8 and then the Lady Rangers snatched the lead back by two after a put back from Bailee Hall.
Lenore had the lead coming out of halftime at 13-11 and immediately added to that coming out of the locker rooms as Deskins scored the first five points of the quarter to give the red-and-white the 18-11 lead.
Gilbert’s only basket in the third quarter came on a runner from Eva Munroe as Deskins was able to outscore them 7-2 in the quarter alone and the Lady Rangers took a 20-13 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Lions cut the lead down to five at 20-15 to start the fourth quarter and later trailed 22-17 but they could not get any closer as Lenore made the plays down the stretch and secured the county title.
Deskins led all scorers on the night as she nearly outscored Gilbert on her own finishing with 16 points, including 8-10 from the foul-line.
Hall was next on the scoresheet for Lenore with five points, 6th grader Emma Lackey netted four, and Katie Hall finished with one.
For runner-up Gilbert Munroe led the way in scoring with seven points, Hatfield and Jayden Bailey was next with four, and Bradford finished with two.
The Williamson Lady Wolfpack claimed third place as they defeated Kermit in the consolation game.