Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

lenore soccer.jpg

The Lenore Rangers were all smiles after beating Williamson 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 Submitted photo

LENORE — The Lenore Middle School soccer squad picked up a big county win this past week as they knocked off defending county champ Williamson 3-2.

Ashton Evans paced the Ranger attack with two goals in the win while Sawyer Heflin added one.

Recommended for you