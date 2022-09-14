LENORE — The Lenore Middle School soccer squad picked up a big county win this past week as they knocked off defending county champ Williamson 3-2.
Ashton Evans paced the Ranger attack with two goals in the win while Sawyer Heflin added one.
Lenore was back in action two days later against Chapmanville and fell to the Tigers by a final of 7-4. Heflin was on fire in this match as he tallied all four goals for the Rangers.
Lenore is being coached this season by Mikey Baisden and Jamie Heflin.
