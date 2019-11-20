WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Rangers won first place in the 2019 Mingo County Cheer Competition that was held at the Williamson Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 14. The Rangers edged out the runner-up Gilbert Lions to claim the top spot while the Burch Bulldogs received the Sportsmanship Award. The Lenore Rangers roster is made up of eighth graders Tailyn Russell, Amber Canterbury, Laura Spaulding, Jessica Spaulding, Amelya Wellman, Natalee Jarvis, Kylee Reed, Karissa Davis, Selicity Baisden, and Jaelynn Davis, seventh graders Chelsea Perry, Hannah Maynard, TiCarah Hurley, and sixth graders Molly Hatfield, Addison Ooten and Keeley Blair. They were coached by Mikki Russell and she was assisted by Crystal Canterbury.
Lenore claims Mingo County cheer competition
