GOODY, Ky. — Legacy Elite All-Stars and Tumbling announced this past week that they are moving from their previous gymnasium located in Aflex, Kentucky to a new location inside of the Southside Mall.
The gymnastics center will be hosting a grand opening at their new location, which is located directly across from the ticket booth for the Southside Cinemas, on June 1.
“We are excited for the new location at the mall,” owner Tara Deskins Ellis said. “ It’s great for our clients to have good parking, a smooth drive, air conditioning, and things for them to do while their children are in class. Although it’s a smaller space we are confident that the new location will give our customers a better experience training at Legacy Elite.
Their previous location, which was at the old Massey Gymnasium in Aflex, had a dirt access road as well as a dirt parking lot.
For more information on Legacy Elite All-Stars and Tumbling such as a full-schedule of classes and prices visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LegacyEliteAllstarsAndTumbling or contact Tara Ellis at 304-785-9663.