ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though it has been open for less than a year, Legacy Elite All-Stars and Tumbling located in Aflex, Kentucky has already made a name for itself worldwide.
The young gym, which is owned and operated by former state champion cheer coach Tara Ellis, sent their Lady Legacy senior 4 open coed squad to compete at the All-Star World Championship in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, May 5.
They didn’t just compete however, as the young squad won first in their division and will be returning home as world champions.
“It is really mind-blowing that we achieved this,” Ellis said of the win. “It being our first year these accomplishments almost seemed impossible, but we trained hard and all that hard work paid off as we are now world champions.”
Ellis said to be invited to the year-end event you have to earn a bid during season. Over 500 teams attended with all categories from tiny, mini youth, and senior levels. Levels range from 1-5 based on skill level. The other is based on age, according to Ellis.
Legacy Elite’s junior 2 team, junior crush, also competed at this prestigious event but they did not place but Ellis said they were amazing.
“This is a huge accomplish for our area. We have kids from Mingo, Pike, Martin and Logan county cheering for us. We have competed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Columbus, Ohio, Pigeon Forge, Indianapolis, and Charlotte,” Ellis said. “We won a bid to attend the all Star World Championship and our juniors earned a bid to the D2 summit. We chose the All Star World Championship in Orlando because the world stage is what an all star cheerleader works for all year. It’s the biggest achievement you can receive.”
Members of the Lady Legacy senior 4 open coed squad Hailey Contos, Kaylee Fitzpatrick Maliyah Martin, Mallory Roberts, Zoey Phillips, Madison Gauze, Skyler Mounts, Brody James, Christopher Duley, Lexie Messer, Brooke Messer, Jaden Scott, Alyssa Parker, Molly Hatfield, Ada Stewart, Dalayia Valdalemar, Hailey Messer, and Reese Blankenship.
Ellis is assisted by coaches Keisha Perry and Christopher Duley.
The longtime cheer coach hopes to continue to grow Legacy Elite’s numbers as she enters the second year of her gym. She said that they will be holding All-Star cheer evaluations next month on June 5 and June 6.
For more information on Legacy Elite All-Stars and Tumbling such as a full-schedule of classes and prices visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LegacyEliteAllstarsAndTumbling.