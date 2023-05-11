Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Legacy Elite All-Star Cheer and Tumbling recently had two teams earn bids for the All-Star World Championship located in Orlando, Florida. 

Lady Majesty, their junior 2 X Small, won claimed a second-place finish (silver medalist) out of 70 teams at the All-Star World Championship.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

