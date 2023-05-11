Legacy Elite All-Star Cheer and Tumbling recently had two teams earn bids for the All-Star World Championship located in Orlando, Florida.
Lady Majesty, their junior 2 X Small, won claimed a second-place finish (silver medalist) out of 70 teams at the All-Star World Championship.
Royal Reign, their U17 Level 4 Coed, earned a third-place finish (bronze medalist."
Legacy Elite Cheer represents most of Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia as they have kids from Mingo, Wayne, Logan, Pike, Floyd, and Martin counties.
They have kids from Elkhorn City, Paintsville, and Fort Gay that drive to their location inside the Southside Mall in Belfry 3-5 days a week to train.
Legacy Elite Cheer and Tumbling is owned by former Tug Valley High School state champion coach Tara Ellis. Other coaches for Legacy Elite are Chris Duley and Keisha Perry.
"These kids work extremely hard and brought back world medals," Ellis said. "This is our 3rd year only and we are doing big things."
Follow Legacy Elite Cheer and Tumbling on their Facebook page for information on clinics, tryouts, and tumbling classes.
