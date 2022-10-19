Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Several of West Virginia’s most successful baseball coaches will gather Sunday, Oct. 23, for a special event at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.

The museum, operated by state coaching icon Tex Williams, will induct six former players and coaches into the museum’s rolls of West Virginia Sports Legends, including longtime Williamson High School head baseball coach Pedro Ledger.

