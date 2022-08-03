CINCINNATI — Lincoln County sophomore standout catcher Josie Bird was recently recognized by the Cincinnati Reds and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench for winning the 2022 Johnny Bench Award as the top softball catcher in West Virginia.
The Reds and the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum hosted a luncheon at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 26, honoring the 10 winners of the 2022 Johnny Bench Awards, which was presented by MSA Sport
The Johnny Bench Awards recognize the top high school baseball and softball catchers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as the nation’s top Division I college baseball and softball catchers. Wahama’s Ethyn Barnitz was the baseball winner from West Virginia.
National college winners were Kevin Parada of Georgia Tech and Jordyn Rudd of Northwestern while high school winners in Ohio were Myaih Cloud of Hayes High School and Jimmy Nugent of Hamilton Badin. Kentucky winners were Kayley Batts of Oldham County and Brody Williams of Lyon County while Indian’s winners were Oscar Pegg of Shakamak High School and Brenna Blume of Gibson Southern High School.
Eight of the 10 award recipients and their families attended the July 26 program in the Bally Sports Club, emceed by longtime local sports anchor Dennis Janson. They were joined by Bench, former Big Red Machine teammates George Foster and Doug Flynn, Reds catcher Michael Papierski, Reds third-base and catching coach J.R. House, Reds chief operating officer Phil Castellini and general manager Nick Krall, among others.
Representatives from MSA Sport and other event sponsors were also on hand, including Modern Office Methods, Rawlings, Katz Teller, the Castellini Foundation, Dinsmore, Robert and Jane Crotty, David Haire and Joe and Judy Williams.
After guests mingled, posed for photos with Bench’s Rawlings Gold Glove Award that commemorates his 10 Gold Glove Awards and enjoyed lunch, Bench addressed the honorees.
“We have the best catchers that you can find in each state,” he said. “I am so proud of our winners today; I know the dedication that you have. I know what it takes to get out there every day. You have dedicated your life to catching. You love catching. You know what it’s all about, and you appreciate every opportunity to get back there and play. So we’re here today to honor you because you deserve it. I’m so proud, and I know your parents are proud. Congratulations to all of our winners.”
After the luncheon each of the winners were brought out onto the field at Great American Ballpark and recognized prior to the Reds game against the Miami Marlins.
Bird has racked up the awards this offseason as she was already named Gatorade player of the year and first-team all-state. She helped the Panthers to a 25-8 record and to the state tournament. Bird hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs, batted .488 and reached base at a .604 clip. She also sported a .984 fielding percentage and slugged .953, with 16 doubles and three triples.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.