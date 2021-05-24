HAMLIN —Lincoln County and Tug Valley squared away on the softball diamond on Saturday afternoon in Hamlin as the Class AAA Lady Panthers proved to be too strong for the Class A Lady Panthers as LCHS came away with the 7-1 win.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for the first four plus innings of the contest as Lincoln County starter Megan Stump and Tug Valley starter Autumn Hall were keeping the bats at bay as the score was 0-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
That’s when the powerful Lincoln County bats finally came alive as the first seven hitters to come to the plate in the inning was able to reach base and they plated all seven of their runs to take the 7-0 lead.
Left fielder Maci Lunsford laced a two RBI triple to deep right field in the inning while Natalie Fout also brought in two runs with an RBI single. Seniors Koree Roberts and Shelby Browning each had RBI singles while Stump helped her own cause with sacrifice fly.
Head coach Rocky Hall’s club scored their lone run in the top half of the seventh inning as junior catcher Emily Hatfield hit another home run, a no doubter to deep right center field, which trimmed the LCHS lead to the final margin of 7-1.
“We showed up today and ended up with 11 hits but had a tough time getting started. Autumn (Hall) did a good job of containing us through five,” Lincoln County head coach Tommy Barrett said after the win. “But I knew as we made some adjustments at the plate and just let her wear down a little bit that we would break through...as I’ve said before this is one of the better hitting teams I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach, we usually put up 7-8 runs each and every ballgame.”
Browning and Lunsford each turned in three hit performances on the day at the plate to LCHS while Kenzie Shaffer followed them with two knocks. Shortstop Haleigh Adkins added a double to the cause as Fout and Roberts rounded out the offense with a single.
For Tug Valley, Hall and freshman Amelya Welllman each had singles to go with Hatfield’s solo home run as thas all the offense they could muster.
Stump picked up the win in the circle as she pitched the complete game allowing only one run on three hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.
Hall was handed the loss for Tug Valley as she pitched four inning and allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out two batters and walking a pair. Kinna Justice came in to pitch the final two innings of the contest and allowed three runs on four hits.
The win for LCHS was their eighth out of their last 10 tries as they improved to 17-6 on the season. This was the last home game of the regular season as they are scheduled to play at Spring Valley on Monday, at Independence on Tuesday, and at Ripley to close out the slate on Thursday.
Tug Valley fell to 13-11 in the 2021 season after the defeat as they prepare for another busy week in their final week of the regular season. TVHS is scheduled to play host to Man on Monday, travel to Logan and Scott on Tuesday and Wednesday, return home to play Huntington High on Thursday, before returning to the road on Friday at Chapmanville.